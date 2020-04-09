April 9: Slam Free or Die presents Online Poetry Open Mic #3!

MANCHESTER, NH, AND BEYOND – On Thursday, April 9 2020, Slam Free Or Die – Poetry Open Mic & Slam moves its popular open mic poetry series to digital space! We are hosting a Google Meeting, accessible by sharable link that will be posted on Facebook when the room opens.

You can sign up to read here:

Room will open at 7:40 p.m., and open mic will commence from 8 -10 p.m. Bring your poems, your pajamas, or your Thursday night show looks, and share your art in the midst of these rough times!

BASIC GUIDELINES:

– please keep your microphone muted, unless it is your turn to read

– each reader will have 4-5 minutes

– we encourage you to make use of the chat window for digital snaps and affirmations, in lieu of mic’d responses

– we may all unmute for 5 seconds following each poet, to give them the applause they deserve!

– we will read until the list is over, or until we hit 10 p.m. – whichever comes first

– if anyone is equipped, we encourage you to donate to our Venmo @slamfreeordie, as well as our regular (and currently out-of-work) bartender Lindsey’s Venmo @Lindsey-Anderson-46

any questions should be posted or messaged to the Slam Free or Die Facebook page!

About Slam Free Or Die – Poetry Open Mic & Slam:

About Slam Free Or Die – Poetry Open Mic & Slam:

Slam Free Or Die @ Stark Brewing Company is a series of open mic nights for poets and spoken-word artists every Thursday night in Manchester, NH. There is an open mic every night and poetry slams are also held several times a month. Doors open and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. with open mic beginning at 8 p.m. Featured poets and slams follow the open mic. Come and enjoy the delicious food and beverages at Stark Brewing Company! There is a $3-$5 cover charge. We take cash and Venmo (@slamfreeordie). This is an all-ages show in a private function room. For more information: e-mail SlamFreeorDie@gmail.com. Stark Brewing Company is located next to Arms Park at 500 N. Commercial Street in Manchester, NH. There is plenty of free parking at the rear of the building (facing the river) and you can feel free to use the entrance on that side.

SlamFreeorDie@gmail.com

facebook.com/slamfreeordie

twitter.com/slamfreeordie

instagram.com/slamfreeordie