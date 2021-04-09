April 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 552 positive results with 35 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, April 9, 2021, DHHS announced 552 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.0%. Today’s results include 345 people who tested positive by PCR test and 207 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,697 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred twenty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (123), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (90), Strafford (87), Merrimack (52), Belknap (28), Grafton (23), Carroll (20), Cheshire (11), Sullivan (9), and Coos (5) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (53) and Manchester (35). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. One of the two deaths announced today occurred in December of 2020 and was recently confirmed as related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 100 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 87,978 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 87,978 Recovered 83,028 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,253 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,697 Current Hospitalizations 100 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 672,256 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,970 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 71,050 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 420

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/02 4/03 4/04 4/05 4/06 4/07 4/08 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 273 292 0 53 218 919 642 342 LabCorp 610 324 398 259 827 652 522 513 Quest Diagnostics 662 653 389 220 449 741 742 551 Mako Medical 68 3 20 0 38 215 98 63 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 331 348 240 168 464 438 397 341 NorDX Laboratory 231 80 77 37 419 127 336 187 Broad Institute 5,914 3,156 202 1,490 6,667 4,405 3,086 3,560 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 487 401 348 468 480 772 429 484 Other Laboratory* 505 348 290 585 507 589 314 448 University of New Hampshire** 3,619 1,952 39 3,590 4,480 3,557 3,815 3,007 Total 12,700 7,557 2,003 6,870 14,549 12,415 10,381 9,496 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/02 4/03 4/04 4/05 4/06 4/07 4/08 Daily Average LabCorp 5 6 3 0 3 8 4 4 Quest Diagnostics 15 9 0 0 5 7 15 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 0 0 7 8 9 3 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Other Laboratory* 11 5 4 8 9 4 0 6 Total 36 20 7 15 25 29 22 22

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.