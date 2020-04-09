April 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 31 new cases with 4 of them in Manchester; 3 additional deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Thursday, April 9, 2020, DHHS announced 31 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 819 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 58 percent being female and 42 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (7), Carroll (4), and Merrimack (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (4).

Nine new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 127 (16 percent) of the 819 positive cases have been hospitalized. Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

· A male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age or older

· A male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older

· A male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age or older

NH Persons with COVID-191 819 Recovered 234 (29%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 21 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 564 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 127 (16%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 9,139 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 4,669 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 155 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,325

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.