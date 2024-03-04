April 8: SEE Science Center to hold eclipse celebration at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – A solar eclipse will be visible in the United States on April 8, 2024 (weather permitting). All areas of the United States will be able to see at least a partial eclipse with an approximately 100-mile-wide path experiencing a total eclipse
SEE has eclipse glasses on sale now for $2 per pair in our gift shop to use to watch the eclipse from any location.
If you will be in Manchester, the SEE Science Center will be hosting a community viewing event for the partial solar eclipse at Arms Park from 2 – 4:30 p.m.
The Queen City will not experience a total eclipse and eye protection is needed at all times when viewing a partial eclipse. SEE will also have activities to explain eclipse science to attendees and music with WZID.
This event is supported by the City of Manchester Community Improvement Program.
You can watch an eclipse simulation for Manchester for April 8, 2024 here