April 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 266 positive results with 13 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, April 8, 2022, DHHS announced 266 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, April 7. Today’s results include 207 people who tested positive by PCR test and 59 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,405 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 54 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (53), Rockingham (36), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (35), Merrimack (28), Grafton (25), Cheshire (22), Sullivan (13), Carroll (9), Coos (5), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (14) and Manchester (13). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 303,755 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 8, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 303,755 Recovered 299,892 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,458 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,405 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 10

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.