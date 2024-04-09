April 8-30: Mosaic Art Collective Presents ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’





MANCHESTER, NH – Join Mosaic Art Collective in celebrating the Earth this month with its current exhibition, “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” This unique exhibition is a celebration of creativity and invited artists to explore alternative and mixed media expressions inspired by the act of caring for our planet.



Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!



The title, “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” serves as a metaphorical playground for artists to engage with diverse materials and techniques. Just as the game unfolds in unexpected ways, artists are encouraged to break free from conventional artistic norms and explore ways to mirror the dynamic and interconnected nature of our world. Artists are invited to explore themes related to environmental consciousness, sustainability, biodiversity, and the delicate balance between human existence and nature.

Exhibition Dates: April 8th-April 30th

Opening Reception: April 13th, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Location: 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, Manchester, NH 03101

Mosaic invites the Manchester Community to come celebrate our earth, and all the wonderful things created on it.



About Mosaic Art Collective:



The Mosaic Art Collective is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a collaborative and thriving creative community. Through engaging initiatives and exhibitions, the collective aims to provide a platform for artists and creative entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and make a positive impact on society.