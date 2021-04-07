April 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 434 positive results with 25 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, DHHS announced 434 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.5%. Today’s results include 258 people who tested positive by PCR test and 176 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,387 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 100 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (118), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (69), Strafford (49), Merrimack (42), Grafton (28), Belknap (18), Carroll (18), Cheshire (15), Coos (6), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (25) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information,most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 96 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 86,935 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

(updated April 7, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 86,935 Recovered 82,298 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,250 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,387 Current Hospitalizations 96 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 669,639 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,908 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,852 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 854

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 430,536 31.7% 100.0% 215,030 15.8% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 56.6% 243,632 35.5% 58.6% 126,113 18.4% Male 673,793 49.6% 42.0% 180,994 26.9% 40.4% 86,845 12.9% Unknown n/a n/a 1.4% 5,910 n/a 1.0% 2,072 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 110 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 6.2% 26,686 11.0% 6.3% 13,511 5.6% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 7.8% 33,587 20.1% 8.4% 18,127 10.9% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 12.9% 55,385 34.3% 9.4% 20,125 12.5% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 30.4% 130,750 42.0% 21.5% 46,296 14.9% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 27.3% 117,620 77.0% 35.6% 76,461 50.1% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 15.4% 66,508 65.7% 18.8% 40,510 40.0%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 85.2% 366,950 30.1% 86.2% 185,462 15.2% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 1.8% 7,634 14.0% 1.6% 3,370 6.2% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.6% 2,633 13.1% 0.6% 1,241 6.2% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 2.1% 8,878 22.3% 1.8% 3,859 9.7% Other3 24,834 1.8% 2.0% 8,680 35.0% 0.7% 1,467 5.9% Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 8.3% 35,761 n/a 9.1% 19,631 n/a Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 430,536 31.7% 100.0% 215,030 15.8%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=64,568), through April 4th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 129,257 101,343 119,185 340 66,367 52,478 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 49,314 0 26,517 22,797 State-managed fixed sites 384,926 388,128 386,961 0 259,457 127,504 Regional public health network mobile sites 101,085 64,547 58,547 3,729 39,500 15,318 Retail Pharmacy** 175,970 130,718 69,210 0 46,184 23,026 Supersites 20,810 20,690 20,772 11,429 9,296 47 Other 23,243 6,106 5,794 83 4,767 949 Total 889,306 763,207 709,783 15,581 452,088 242,119

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,018 1,052 43 602 407 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 5,479 6,529 51 3,863 2,615 Catholic Medical Center 4,351 4,572 90 2,349 2,133 Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital 5,010 5,318 0 2,714 2,604 Cottage Hospital 391 424 0 222 202 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,850 0 2,971 2,879 Encompass Health 255 273 0 146 127 Exeter Hospital 3,725 4,162 0 2,122 2,040 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,430 0 735 695 Hampstead Hospital 3,985 4,422 0 3,019 1,403 Huggins Hospital 6,533 6,338 5 3,969 2,364 Littleton Regional Hospital 5,377 8,764 0 5,070 3,694 Lakes Region General Hospital 6,242 11,275 0 6,935 4,340 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 15,633 17,033 42 8,860 8,131 Memorial Hospital 4,571 9,639 4 5,424 4,211 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,016 0 524 492 New London Hospital 865 789 0 442 347 New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,021 0 537 484 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,360 1,305 0 671 634 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,157 0 583 574 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,045 3,229 29 1,665 1,535 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,618 0 1,978 1,640 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 706 0 369 337 St. Joseph Hospital 2,907 2,826 40 1,550 1,236 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 4,074 2,722 25 1,615 1,082 Valley Regional Hospital 540 547 5 280 262 Weeks Medical Center 3,868 4,972 4 2,974 1,994 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,362 5,563 2 2,857 2,704 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 55,982 79,452 0 55,183 24,269 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,519 0 1,181 348 State of NH- Central NH 16,566 13,422 0 9,371 4,051 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 31,608 35,990 0 23,626 12,364 State of NH- Greater Nashua 46,065 43,222 0 27,254 15,968 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 18,440 14,006 0 9,132 4,874 State of NH- Manchester 44,814 41,802 0 26,504 15,298 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 44,492 38,904 0 24,914 13,990 State of NH- South Central 53,432 50,333 0 33,994 16,339 State of NH- Strafford County 38,175 35,257 0 24,930 10,327 State of NH- Upper Valley 14,041 14,639 0 10,072 4,567 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 20,473 17,657 0 12,701 4,956 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 5,919 5,001 2,185 1,678 1,138 Carroll County RPHN 2,751 3,358 271 2,356 731 Central NH RPHN 5,620 5,653 0 3,528 2,125 Greater Manchester RPHN 10,189 2,886 79 2,426 381 Greater Nashua RPHN 8,272 7,801 166 5,805 1,830 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 996 1,194 21 791 382 North Country RPHN 3,986 3,962 5 2,363 1,594 Seacoast RPHN 6,325 5,833 15 4,553 1,265 South Central RPHN 4,186 4,147 5 3,474 668 Strafford County RPHN 8,268 9,165 182 6,395 2,588 Upper Valley RPHN 4,710 5,961 796 3,741 1,424 Winnipesaukee RPHN 3,325 3,586 4 2,390 1,192 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,343 0 9,296 47

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through April 4th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/31 4/01 4/02 4/03 4/04 4/05 4/06 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 436 484 273 292 0 53 218 251 LabCorp 597 505 610 324 398 259 795 498 Quest Diagnostics 768 527 662 653 389 220 423 520 Mako Medical 517 227 68 3 20 0 38 125 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 616 143 331 348 240 168 462 330 NorDX Laboratory 298 370 231 80 77 37 326 203 Broad Institute 4,756 2,888 5,914 3,156 202 1,489 6,343 3,535 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 698 437 487 401 348 467 427 466 Other Laboratory* 1,099 608 507 349 290 569 323 535 University of New Hampshire** 3,200 3,885 3,619 1,952 39 3,588 4,480 2,966 Total 12,985 10,074 12,702 7,558 2,003 6,850 13,835 9,430 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/31 4/01 4/02 4/03 4/04 4/05 4/06 Daily Average LabCorp 9 2 5 6 3 0 3 4 Quest Diagnostics 16 13 15 9 0 0 5 8 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 6 5 0 0 7 8 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 24 13 11 5 4 8 0 9 Total 57 34 36 20 7 15 16 26

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.