April 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 434 positive results with 25 in Manchester; 1 death reported

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, DHHS announced 434 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.5%. Today’s results include 258 people who tested positive by PCR test and 176 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,387 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 100 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (118), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (69), Strafford (49), Merrimack (42), Grafton (28), Belknap (18), Carroll (18), Cheshire (15), Coos (6), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (25) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information,most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

  • 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 96 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 86,935 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report
(updated April 7, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 86,935
Recovered 82,298 (95%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,250 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,387
Current Hospitalizations 96
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 669,639
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,908
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,852
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 854

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

 

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage
Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 430,536 31.7% 100.0% 215,030 15.8%
Sex
Female 685,918 50.4% 56.6% 243,632 35.5% 58.6% 126,113 18.4%
Male 673,793 49.6% 42.0% 180,994 26.9% 40.4% 86,845 12.9%
Unknown n/a n/a 1.4% 5,910 n/a 1.0% 2,072 n/a
Age Group (in years)
0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 110 0%
16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 6.2% 26,686 11.0% 6.3% 13,511 5.6%
30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 7.8% 33,587 20.1% 8.4% 18,127 10.9%
40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 12.9% 55,385 34.3% 9.4% 20,125 12.5%
50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 30.4% 130,750 42.0% 21.5% 46,296 14.9%
65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 27.3% 117,620 77.0% 35.6% 76,461 50.1%
75+ 101,195 7.4% 15.4% 66,508 65.7% 18.8% 40,510 40.0%

 

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 92% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage
White2 1,220,437 89.8% 85.2% 366,950 30.1% 86.2% 185,462 15.2%
Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 1.8% 7,634 14.0% 1.6% 3,370 6.2%
Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.6% 2,633 13.1% 0.6% 1,241 6.2%
Asian2 39,797 2.9% 2.1% 8,878 22.3% 1.8% 3,859 9.7%
Other3 24,834 1.8% 2.0% 8,680 35.0% 0.7% 1,467 5.9%
Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 8.3% 35,761 n/a 9.1% 19,631 n/a
Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 430,536 31.7% 100.0% 215,030 15.8%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=64,568), through April 4th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

 

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses

Available for Site to Order1

 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose VaccineDoses 2-dose Vaccine5
First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals 129,257 101,343 119,185 340 66,367 52,478
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 49,314 0 26,517 22,797
State-managed fixed sites 384,926 388,128 386,961 0 259,457 127,504
Regional public health network mobile sites 101,085 64,547 58,547 3,729 39,500 15,318
Retail Pharmacy** 175,970 130,718 69,210 0 46,184 23,026
Supersites 20,810 20,690 20,772 11,429 9,296 47
Other 23,243 6,106 5,794 83 4,767 949
Total 889,306 763,207 709,783 15,581 452,088 242,119

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

 

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose VaccineDoses 2-dose Vaccine5
First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,018  1,052  43  602  407
Androscoggin Valley Hospital 5,479  6,529 51 3,863  2,615
Catholic Medical Center 4,351  4,572  90  2,349  2,133
Cheshire Medical Center 2,725  2,633 0 1,321  1,312
Concord Hospital 5,010  5,318 0 2,714  2,604
Cottage Hospital 391  424 0 222  202
Elliot Hospital 5,525  5,850 0 2,971  2,879
Encompass Health 255  273 0 146  127
Exeter Hospital 3,725  4,162 0 2,122  2,040
Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395  1,430 0 735  695
Hampstead Hospital 3,985  4,422 0 3,019  1,403
Huggins Hospital 6,533  6,338  5  3,969  2,364
Littleton Regional Hospital 5,377  8,764 0 5,070  3,694
Lakes Region General Hospital 6,242  11,275 0 6,935  4,340
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 15,633 17,033 42 8,860 8,131
Memorial Hospital 4,571  9,639  4  5,424  4,211
Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,016 0 524 492
New London Hospital 865  789 0 442  347
New Hampshire Hospital 970  1,021 0 537  484
Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,360  1,305 0 671  634
Parkland Medical Center 1,130  1,157 0 583  574
Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,045  3,229  29  1,665  1,535
Southern NH Medical Center 3,377  3,618 0 1,978  1,640
Speare Memorial Hospital 565  706 0 369  337
St. Joseph Hospital 2,907  2,826  40  1,550  1,236
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 4,074  2,722  25  1,615  1,082
Valley Regional Hospital 540  547  5  280  262
Weeks Medical Center 3,868  4,972  4  2,974  1,994
Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,362  5,563  2  2,857  2,704
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area 55,982  79,452 0 55,183  24,269
State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,519 0 1,181 348
State of NH- Central NH 16,566  13,422 0 9,371  4,051
State of NH- Greater Monadnock 31,608  35,990 0 23,626  12,364
State of NH- Greater Nashua 46,065  43,222 0 27,254  15,968
State of NH- Greater Sullivan 18,440  14,006 0 9,132  4,874
State of NH- Manchester 44,814  41,802 0 26,504  15,298
State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580  748 0 595  153
State of NH- Seacoast 44,492  38,904 0 24,914  13,990
State of NH- South Central 53,432  50,333 0 33,994  16,339
State of NH- Strafford County 38,175  35,257 0 24,930  10,327
State of NH- Upper Valley 14,041  14,639 0 10,072  4,567
State of NH- Winnipesaukee 20,473  17,657 0 12,701  4,956
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN 5,919 5,001 2,185 1,678 1,138
Carroll County RPHN 2,751  3,358  271  2,356  731
Central NH RPHN 5,620  5,653 0 3,528  2,125
Greater Manchester RPHN 10,189  2,886  79  2,426  381
Greater Nashua RPHN 8,272  7,801  166  5,805  1,830
Greater Sullivan County RPHN 996  1,194  21  791  382
North Country RPHN 3,986  3,962  5  2,363  1,594
Seacoast RPHN 6,325  5,833  15  4,553  1,265
South Central RPHN 4,186  4,147  5  3,474  668
Strafford County RPHN 8,268  9,165  182  6,395  2,588
Upper Valley RPHN 4,710  5,961  796  3,741  1,424
Winnipesaukee RPHN 3,325  3,586  4  2,390  1,192
Supersites
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,343 0 9,296 47

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through April 4th, 2021.

 

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

 

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 3/31 4/01 4/02 4/03 4/04 4/05 4/06 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 436 484 273 292 0 53 218 251
LabCorp 597 505 610 324 398 259 795 498
Quest Diagnostics 768 527 662 653 389 220 423 520
Mako Medical 517 227 68 3 20 0 38 125
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 616 143 331 348 240 168 462 330
NorDX Laboratory 298 370 231 80 77 37 326 203
Broad Institute 4,756 2,888 5,914 3,156 202 1,489 6,343 3,535
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 698 437 487 401 348 467 427 466
Other Laboratory* 1,099 608 507 349 290 569 323 535
University of New Hampshire** 3,200 3,885 3,619 1,952 39 3,588 4,480 2,966
Total 12,985 10,074 12,702 7,558 2,003 6,850 13,835 9,430
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 3/31 4/01 4/02 4/03 4/04 4/05 4/06 Daily Average
LabCorp 9 2 5 6 3 0 3 4
Quest Diagnostics 16 13 15 9 0 0 5 8
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 6 5 0 0 7 8 5
NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other Laboratory* 24 13 11 5 4 8 0 9
Total 57 34 36 20 7 15 16 26

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.