April 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 32 new cases confirmed, 4 additional deaths

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, DHHS announced 32 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 747 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several of the new cases are still under investigation.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (4), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 108 (14 percent) of the 747 positive cases have been hospitalized. Twenty-one of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. These were three males and one female, all 60 years of age or older. Two were residents of Hillsborough County, one was a resident of Cheshire County, and one was a resident of Rockingham County. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

NH Persons with COVID-191 747 Recovered 211 (28%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 13 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 523 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 108 (14%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 8,389 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 4,312 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 89 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,200

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.