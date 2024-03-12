April 7 at The Palace: NH Youth Ballet performs ‘Fancy Nancy Bonjour Butterfly’

MANCHESTER, NH – Join Southern NH Youth Ballet in Fancy Nancy Bonjour Butterfly as they bring this delightful childhood favorite to life on stage in this magical ballet. Southern NH Youth Ballet will also perform the storybook classic, Princess & the Pea. Fancy Nancy Bonjour Butterfly along with the Princess & the Pea will be performed at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Manchester in two matinee performances only, Sunday, April 7th at 1 and 4 p.m. There is also an opportunity to enjoy a “fancy” tea and a special meet and greet with Fancy Nancy and her friends 45 minutes prior to each show. The tea is an additional $20 per person and is limited to fifty guests only.

Fancy Nancy cannot wait for her best friend Bree’s butterfly-themed birthday party. Come to find out it is the same day as her grandparents’ 50th anniversary party, and she is furious she cannot go. It was going to be the fanciest of birthday parties. She cheers up when she visits a butterfly garden with her grandmother. This delightful ballet choreographed by Mary LeGere, formerly of the Pennsylvania Ballet and most recently the Artist Director of Raleigh Dance Theatre, Raleigh School of Ballet’s affiliate performing company until her retirement in June 2021. Ms. LeGere was recently elected to the newly organized Pacific Region of Regional Dance America. “We are thrilled to be able to work with Mary LeGere on this ballet,” stated Patricia Lavoie, Artistic Director & Founder of Southern NH Youth Ballet, and Southern NH Dance Theater. “There are so many children that do not have the opportunity to see a live ballet performance. This is an amazing opportunity to expose them to ballet through a character that they know and love,” added Lavoie.

Southern NH Youth Ballet will also present a short storybook classic, the Princess & the Pea by Hans Christian Andersen. This fairytale will unfold on stage as the princess is put to the test with the help of a little pea. Could she really be the princess that the prince has been hoping for? Can she pass the Queen’s wicked test? You will have to wait and see.

Featured performers:

The role of Nancy will be performed by Kennedy Canfield from Antrim and Skyla Kucera of Brookline

Other roles performed by area youth include:

Taylor Wydom (Butterfly, Royal Guest, Dancing Mattress); Hailey Breuder (Butterfly, Royal Guest, Dancing Mattress); Ainsley Blanchard (Jojo (Nancy’s little sister) and Royal Servant); Meagan Murphy (Party Guest, The Queen); Annika Romanaukas (Party Guest, Royal Guest, Dancing Mattress); Miranda Fitzpatrick (Love Bird); Aida Madden (Butterfly, Demi Soloist-Royal Guest); Arianna Mistretta (Butterfly, Royal Guest, Dancing Mattress); Lillian Ruby (Butterfly, Royal Guest, Dancing Mattress); Athena Santini (Nancy’s Friend, Royal Servant); Sydney Montgomery (Butterfly, Royal Guest, Dancing Mattress); Cordelia Barnett (Nancy’s Friend, Royal Servant); Evangileen Barnett (Nancy’s Friend, Royal Servant); Madeline Lerner (Party Guest, Royal Guest, Dancing Mattress); Ella DiBona (Nancy’s Friend, Royal Page); Efi Xydias (Demi Soloist Butterfly, Demi Soloist – Royal Guest); Audrianna Brown (Love Bird); Isabella Keller (Love Bird); Flannery Condon (Nancy’s Friend, Royal Page); Gabriela Hou (Sweet Pea); Alexa Dayno (Sweet Pea); Laela Fitzpatrick (Sweet Pea); Rose Monagle (Sweet Pea); Charles White (Waiter in Fancy Nancy).

This matinee performance is tailored for youngsters, budding ballerinas and adults alike. Bring the kids and the family to the performance of these childhood favorites with Southern NH Youth Ballet’s performance of Fancy Nancy Bonjour Butterfly and the Princess & the Pea.

Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater

Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater (SNHDT), located in Bedford, NH, was founded in September of 1996. The highly skilled faculty provides quality training and a sound education in dance as a performing art. While nurturing the development of each student’s technical and artistic skills, SNHDT also emphasizes an understanding of the inherent traditions that lie behind each dance form. In addition to providing professional dance training, the underlying goal is to support the philosophy that dance, much like any art form, is an important part of society’s cultural fabric and heritage. For more information visit www.snhdt.org.

Southern NH Youth Ballet

Established in 1998 by Artistic Director Patricia Lavoie, Southern New Hampshire Youth Ballet (SNHYB) is the official performing company of Southern NH Dance Theater. SNHYB has been educating dancers and inspiring audiences throughout New Hampshire for over fifteen years.

Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater/Youth Ballet, accompanied by the Palace Festival Orchestra, has been performing The Nutcracker as part of the Palace Theatre’s Professional Series since 2001.