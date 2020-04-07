April 7-23: Sign up for virtual roundtable discussions with NH Preservation Alliance

Join this series of virtual roundtable discussions by sending an email as indicated below. First-come, first-served. Participants will be sent sign-in information for video or phone access, and will be asked to consent to be recorded. The Preservation Alliance plans to post the sessions afterward for members and friends.
Below is the initial slate of virtual gatherings based on results of a recent member survey.
Tuesday, April 7, 5 p.m.
Tips for Spring Old House Projects
with Steve Bedard, Bedard Preservation and Restoration and Beverly Thomas, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email bt@nhpreservation.org
with “April 7” in the subject line.
Fundraising and Communication for Preservation Projects in Challenging Times
with Betsy McNamara, Full Circle Consulting and Jennifer Goodman, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email jg@nhpreservation.org
with “April 14” in the subject line.
Thursday, April 16, 5 p.m.
Tips for Spring Barn Care
with Ian Blackman, Ian Blackman, LLC Restoration and Preservation and Beverly Thomas, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email bt@nhpreservation.org
with “April 16” in the subject line.
Strategies for Heritage and Historic District Commissions
with Jennifer Goodman, N.H. Preservation Alliance and Brandee Loughlin
, N.H. Division of Historical Resources. Email jg@nhpreservation.org
with “April 23” in the subject line.