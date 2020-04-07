April 7-23: Sign up for virtual roundtable discussions with NH Preservation Alliance

Join this series of virtual roundtable discussions by sending an email as indicated below. First-come, first-served. Participants will be sent sign-in information for video or phone access, and will be asked to consent to be recorded. The Preservation Alliance plans to post the sessions afterward for members and friends.

Below is the initial slate of virtual gatherings based on results of a recent member survey.

Tuesday, April 7, 5 p.m.

Tips for Spring Old House Projects with Steve Bedard, Bedard Preservation and Restoration and Beverly Thomas, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email with Steve Bedard, Bedard Preservation and Restoration and Beverly Thomas, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email bt@nhpreservation.org with “April 7” in the subject line.

Tuesday, April 14, noon

Fundraising and Communication for Preservation Projects in Challenging Times with Betsy McNamara, Full Circle Consulting and Jennifer Goodman, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email with Betsy McNamara, Full Circle Consulting and Jennifer Goodman, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email jg@nhpreservation.org with “April 14” in the subject line.

Thursday, April 16, 5 p.m.

Tips for Spring Barn Care with Ian Blackman, Ian Blackman, LLC Restoration and Preservation and Beverly Thomas, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email with Ian Blackman, Ian Blackman, LLC Restoration and Preservation and Beverly Thomas, N.H. Preservation Alliance. Email bt@nhpreservation.org with “April 16” in the subject line.

Tuesday, April 21, at 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 23, noon