April 7-10: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

Lucas Gallo / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Senie Hunt / Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jodee Frawlee / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Brian Wall / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Chuck & Scott Duo / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5pm

Bob Kroepel / Giuseppe’s (Derry) / 5:45pm

Chris Powers / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm

D-Comp / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Cashwood / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Dan Carter / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 1pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3-5pm

Trent & Jake / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Matt the Sax / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Shane Allessio / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Lexi James / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Whiskey Tango / Lynn’s 102 Tavern (Hudson) / 8pm

Misdealt / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Dusty Gray / Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Colin Hart / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 3pm

The 603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Eric Grant / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

AMERICAN ELTON / April 8th at 7:30pm

From Americas Got Talent , Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. The mannerisms, voice inflections and nuances and style are carefully recreated. His show also features what can’t be learned by impersonators: that uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic. The costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time tested hit songs and audience interaction are all here, making American Elton the hottest ticket in town.

DRAW THE LINE / April 9th at 7:30pm

Hailing from Boston, Mass, it’s “Draw The Line” the Aerosmith Tribute Band. The band’s career, now spanning almost fifteen years, has taken them all over the world. They have performed in all but two U.S. states. They have also been to Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other U.S. territories. They have toured to other countries such as England, Canada, South America and Japan just to name a few!

The SCOTT SPRADLING BAND / April 10th at 2 pm

The Scott Spradling Big Band playing the hits of the golden era of Swing music, Big Band and the music of the first decade of Rock and Roll. This is Part of the “Prime of Life Music Series”

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

COMEDIAN BOB MARLEY WITH SPECIAL GUEST / April 7-9 (mainstage)

Bob loves being a comedian. He’s wicked good at it! He lives in Maine which is the best state in the world maybe even the universe. He’s featured regularly on Sirius XM radio and he even won their Superbowl of Comedy!

SOUTHERN NH YOUTH BALLET – CINDERELLA / April 10th at 1pm & 4pm

Southern NH Youth Ballet brings the enchanted tale of Cinderella to life on stage in this magical ballet. This show is appropriate for princesses and budding ballerinas of all ages. Show length is approximately 75 minutes including a 10 minute intermission. $25 for Adults and $20 for Children Ages 12 years and under.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

LOVE, SEX & THE IRS / April 8-10 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

The classic farce that is perfect for tax time! Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing tax returns listing the pair as married. The day of reckoning comes when the Internal Revenue Service informs the “couple” they’re going to be investigated. Leslie masquerades as a housewife, aided by Jon’s fiancée, Kate. Complicating matters further, Leslie and Kate are having an affair behind Jon’s back, Jon’s mother drops in unexpectedly to meet her son’s fiancée, and Leslie’s ex-girlfriend shows up demanding to know why Leslie has changed and won’t see her anymore. Like a cross between “I Love Lucy” and “Some Like it Hot”.

Agatha Christie’s THE RULE OF THREE / April 22-24 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

By Agatha Christie / This triple bill of one-act murder mysteries combines: the light-hearted comedy Afternoon at the Seaside, in which a detective attempts to find a priceless emerald necklace and the culprit who stole it; The Rats, a dark and chilling tale in which a pair of adulterous lovers find themselves lured to a flat, trapped like rats and framed for murder; and finally, The Patient, a tense thriller in which a woman has been hospitalized after seemingly falling from her balcony.



FEATURED EVENTS:

JOE LOUIS WALKER / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / April 7th at 7:30pm

**SALE $10 OFF ALL TICKETS!** One of most celebrated and respected bluesmen working today, Joe Louis Walker, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner, performs the Grand Finale for their Winter Performance Series. www.labellewinery.com

TRIVIA: “MAMMA MIA” Theme / Chunky’s (Manchester) / April 7th at 7:30pm www.chunkys.com

IMPROV: QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / April 7th at 7:30pm

Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com



COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

OPEN MIC COMEDY / Every Thursday at 9pm The Laugh Attic at Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester)

James Dorsey / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / April 9th at 8:30pm

Joey Caroll / Chunky’s (Manchester) / April 9th at 8:30pm

Jo Yannetty / Chunky’s (Nashua) / April 9th at 8:30pm

