April 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 149 positive results with 9 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, DHHS announced 149 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, April 5. Today’s results include 100 people who tested positive by PCR test and 49 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,122 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 30 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (25), Rockingham (23), Grafton (21), Merrimack (15), Strafford (13), Cheshire (9), Carroll (8), Belknap (5), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 7 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 303,268 cases diagnosed.

