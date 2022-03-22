April 6: Community conversation on the future of vacated Hallsville Elementary building

MANCHESTER, NH – A community discussion on the future use of the Hallsville Elementary School building will be held April 6 at 6 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium, located at 275 Jewett St.

SOME HISTORY OF HALLSVILLE ELEMENTARY 

Hallsville was built in 1891 and was the oldest active school in the city until it closed its doors in June 2021. It’s a unique institution — a small school in an established Manchester neighborhood. There’s a strong sense of community at Hallsville, fueled by pride and a nostalgic fondness for the building.  

The final bell rang at Hallsville in June 2021, 130 years after it opened. A  special decommissioning ceremony was held on September 25, 2021,  commemorating the school’s long educational tradition. 

WHAT IS THE FUTURE FOR HALLSVILLE? 

Please join Mayor Joyce Craig, Alderman Mary Heath and Alderman Pat Long to voice your thoughts and opinions about the future of  Hallsville School. Aldermen and city officials will be available to answer questions. 

