April 6-9 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, APRIL 6th

Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Justin Jordan / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 7th

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

David Corson / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mugsy / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Whatsername / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Long Autumn / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Feverslip / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 8th

John McArthur / Downtown Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Sam Hammerman / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Kimayo / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jack Grace / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 9th – HAPPY EASTER!

Joe Gattuso / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 11am

Chuck Alaimo / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6th

COMEDIAN BOB MARLEY / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through April 8th – DIRECT/x

Bob was inducted into The Guinness Book of World’s Records for “the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual” at 40 hrs of straight stand-up! He’s been on over 100 tv shows including Leno, Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central to name just a few. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

RED NOT CHILI PEPPERS / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The nation’s #1 touring Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute band! With the ability to replicate the entire catalog of hits and hundreds of songs, every show provides a unique and high energy live music experience! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

BARELY MANILOW / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

One of the most decorated, best-selling artists of the 70’s comes to life in this tribute concert to the “Greatest Showman” in Adult Contemporary music. BARELY MANILOW pays homage to Barry with unique story-telling, spot-on vocals and first class instrumentation. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Queen City Improv comes to the Rex Theatre for a night of Improv Comedy! A fast-paced evening filled with improv, sketch comedy and music all based on the suggestions of you…the audience. Join them for a night of hilarity… and then take all the credit! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TRASH TO TREASURE / Mosaic Art Collective (Manchester) / through April 30

Trash to Treasure is a new art exhibition on display at Mosaic Art Collective in partnership with The New Hampshire Art Association. This environmentally-conscious show invited artists to reimagine their recyclables, giving new life to objects in unexpected ways. www.mosaicartcollective.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 7th

DON’T TALK TO THE ACTORS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through April 16th – DIRECT/x

A comedy by Tom Dudzik. The best laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. It’s a young playwright’s dream to be on Broadway, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

DRAW THE LINE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Draw the Line is the only Aerosmith tribute band endorsed by Aerosmith. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

RESURRECTION BLUES REVUE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Musicians Tommy Castro & The Painkillers with special guests Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind and Jontavious Willis. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

LIZ LONGLEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Best known for her stop-you-in-your-tracks voice, Liz Longley is an accomplished singer-songwriter based out of Nashville. Known for her deeply emotional music, Liz has earned accolades from some of the most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, APRIL 8th

MAIREAD NESBITT WITH THE JORDAN TIRRELL-WYSOCKI TRIO / Rex Theatre / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A Grammy and Emmy nominated artist and composer, Máiréad Nesbitt has enchanted millions around the world as the featured Celtic violinist and founding member of the globetrotting music phenomenon Celtic Woman. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

AN EVENING WITH RICK WAKEMAN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

As a much sought after session musician in the late sixties and early seventies, Rick Wakeman played on more than 2,000 records. Join him for an evening of his music and stories. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, APRIL 9th – HAPPY EASTER!

UPCOMING EVENTS

DEATH BY DESIGN / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / April 14-16 – DIRECT/x

A comedy by Rob Urbinati / What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469 – TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 14 &15, HOWEVER ONLY LIMITED TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SUNDAY, 4/16

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!