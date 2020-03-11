April 4: Southern NH Youth Ballet Presents ‘Snow White’ at the Palace Theatre

MANCHESTER, NH – Will Snow White eat the poison apple? Will true love prevail in the end? Join Southern NH Youth Ballet as they bring the delightful tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to life on stage in this magical ballet. Snow White will be performed at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Manchester in two matinee performances only, Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Enjoy a special Tea with Snow White, the Princess and their friends just 45 minutes prior to each show (for an additional fee.)

Everyone knows the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this timeless fairy tale classic has been choreographed exclusively for Southern NH Youth Ballet (SNHYB), by award-winning choreographer, Ashley Walton. The performance will also include the storybook classic, The Princess and The Pea, also choreographed by Walton.

“This year marks the tenth year that I have had the opportunity to work with SNHYB. I am always impressed with their skill, determination and dedication but I cannot believe how much the dancers have grown both technically and artistically since I started working with them,” Walton said. “We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Ashley,” said Patricia Lavoie, Artistic Director for Southern NH Dance Theater and Southern NH Youth Ballet. “She is a gifted choreographer whose range as an artist seems limitless. Her vision, sense of musicality and ability to mount a truly magical production is astounding. She doesn’t just put dances together she creates a masterpiece. This is such a magical experience for the dancers and audience alike. I think it’s fair to say that many children don’t have the opportunity to see story ballets like Snow White and The Princess and The Pea – our goal to bring the audience a uniquely magical experience that will inspire everyone.”

The role of Snow White will be performed by April Mauceri of Londonderry who attends Londonderry High School. With more than 13 years of dance training she has performed many other leading roles including the coveted role of Snow Queen, Dew Drop Fairy, Mirliton Soloist in the Palace Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker. Snow White’s Prince Charming will be performed by guest artist, Alan Alberto. The Evil Queen will be performed by Bedford High student Lilly Chapman of Bedford and the Huntsman will be performed by Douglas Davis, a faculty member of Southern NH Dance Theater.

Other lead roles will be performed by Southern NH Youth Ballet company dancers including: Darien Cormier (Queen’s Guardsmen) of Gardner, MA; Gabriel Romanauskas (Queen’s Guardsmen) of Londonderry; Rowan Romanauskas (Queen’s Guardsmen) of Londonderry, Maxim Stone (Queen’s Guardsmen) of Manchester; Jillian Bowman (Servant of the Queen, Lead Fairy of the Forest) of Windham; Gillian Campbell (Servant of the Queen, Lead Fairy of the Forest) of Hollis; Rachel Burkett (Servant of the Queen, Dragonfly) of Bow; Lauren Felthum (Servant of the Queen, Dragonfly) of Bedford; Sophia Hancock (Servant of the Queen, Dragonfly); Cora Steichen (Bashful Dwarf, Fairy of the Forest) of Bedford; Maille Zelko (Doc, Fairy of the Forest) of Francestown; Aika Chen (Dopey, Fairy of the Forest) of Londonderry, Tracy Xie (Sneezy, Fairy of the Forest) of Bedford; Madilyn Cilley (Happy, Fairy of the Forest) of Temple; Nicole Knowles (Grumpy, Fairy of the Forest) of Manchester; Saorla Gunther (Sleepy, Fairy of the Forest) of Merrimack; Avery Morgan (Fairy of the Forest) of New Boston; Hannah Newman-Williams (Fairy of the Forest) of Londonderry; Ava Smith (Fairy of the Forest) of Bedford; Rosabelle Cormier (Forest Nymph) of Gardner, MA; Lily Ferriera (Forest Nymph) of Londonderry; Lily Koeppel (Forest Nymph) of New Boston; Ella Martin (Forest Nymph) of Manchester; Aubrey Patrick (Forest Nymph) of Henniker; Taylor Wydom (Forest Nymph) of Bedford; Elsa Kelly (Butterfly) of Nashua; Madeline Lerner (Butterfly) of Nashua; Sydney Montgomery (Butterfly) of Auburn; Annika Romanauskas (Butterfly) of Londonderry; Lillian Ruby (Butterfly) and many others.

This delightful ballet is set to the music of Kremit Poling who composed this original score for a full-length Snow White. The Princess and The Pea’s original score was by Carmon DeLeone. The set design is by Wallace Pineault, and no detail has been spared. He designed an adorable cottage scene for the dwarfs, moving trees for the forest scenes and a wicked throne with the castle, complete with magic mirror.

Thanks to the generous support of Donna Anne Poulack Foundation this matinee performance is tailored for youngsters, budding ballerinas and adults alike. Bring the kids and the family to the performance of this timeless classic fairy tale with Southern NH Youth Ballet’s performance of Snow White along with the storybook classic The Princess and The Pea.

Join us Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $25 for Adults, $20 for children 12 and under by calling the Palace Theatre’s Box office at 603.668-5588 or online at www.palacetheatre.org.