April 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 414 positive results with44 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, April 4, 2021, DHHS announced 414 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.6%. Today’s results include 288 people who tested positive by PCR test and 126 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,731 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 69 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (86), Strafford (72), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (61), Merrimack (30), Grafton (17), Belknap (12), Cheshire (11), Sullivan (9), Carroll (8), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (44) and Nashua (33). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-five new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 87 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 85,846 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 4, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 85,846 Recovered 80,866 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,249 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,731 Current Hospitalizations 87 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 665,815 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,855 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 52

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 4/2 4/3 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 78 311 436 484 273 292 268 LabCorp 330 315 555 597 502 592 288 454 Quest Diagnostics 442 293 383 767 529 643 624 526 Mako Medical 13 8 92 517 227 68 3 133 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 295 163 273 616 143 331 387 315 NorDX Laboratory 38 43 452 298 370 231 78 216 Broad Institute 279 2,961 6,566 4,756 2,888 5,889 3,150 3,784 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 274 467 519 698 437 488 390 468 Other Laboratory* 307 550 557 1,071 565 408 248 529 University of New Hampshire** 62 3,740 4,614 3,200 3,884 3,619 1,952 3,010 Total 2,040 8,618 14,322 12,956 10,029 12,542 7,412 9,703 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 4/2 4/3 Daily Average LabCorp 1 0 11 9 2 5 1 4 Quest Diagnostics 1 0 13 16 13 15 9 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 4 6 8 6 5 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 3 9 2 24 11 7 0 8 Total 5 13 33 57 32 32 10 26

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.