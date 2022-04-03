April 4: Manchester Housing Alliance hosts meeting about starting a community land trust

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday April 4, at 7 p.m., the Manchester Housing Alliance will host a Zoom meeting regarding community land trusts. Those interested in attending can RSVP and access the Zoom link below:

www.facebook.com/events/1152439282239036/

The description of the event is as follows:

Community land trusts have been used around the country to provide affordable housing options for people of modest means. Join Kathy Staub and the Manchester Housing Alliance on a presentation to learn more about community land trusts, how they’ve been implemented, and how we are going to start one here in NH.

The event is an informative session expected to last from an hour to an hour and a half. Kathy Staub has been a member of the Manchester Housing Alliance for several years, and is a contributor to Manchester Ink Link. Everyone is welcome, regardless of whether they are a member of the Manchester Housing Alliance or not.