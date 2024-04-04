April 4-7 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 4th

Kimayo / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Liz Ridgely / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 5th

Hank Osborne / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

David Corson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

The Kevin Madden Band / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

John Chouinard / N’awlins (Concord) / 7pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Sidewayz LA / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Emo Night: Pop Goes Punk / Shaskeen Irish Bar (Manchester) / 8pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Fox & the Flamingos / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 6th

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 4pm – 25th Anniversary! (MUSIC ALL NIGHT)

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

The Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Marianne Toilet & The Runs / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Heart Beat City / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

No More Blue Tomorrows / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 7th

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Robert Dionne / Public Library (Bedford) / 2:30pm

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

John Chouinard / CR’s (Hampton) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, APRIL 4th

ROBERT FROST: THIS VERSE BUSINESS / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

The perfect marriage between a treasured American poet (and Pinkerton teacher) and a beloved actor, Emmy-winner (NYPD Blue) and Tony-nominee Gordon Clapp performs as Robert Frost in A.M Dolan’s ROBERT FROST: THIS VERSE BUSINESS. Frost’s endless quest to express life through metaphor – and encourage the reader to find their own meaning of life – is beautifully captured through this intimate moment between actor and audience, featuring timeless Frost classics such as Mending Wall, The Road Not Taken and Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening. www.stockbridgetheatre.showare.com of (603)437-5210

CLUB D’ELF / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Club d’Elf has been helping audiences lose track of time for twenty five years with its mesmerizing synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk. Each Club d’Elf performance features a different line-up, drawn from a constellation of some of the most creative improvisers from the jazz, DJ, rock & world music scenes of Boston, NYC and beyond. The band’s music draws from a startlingly wide spectrum of styles, including jazz, hip hop, electronica, avant garde, prog-rock and dub. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

REMEMBERING GENE WILDER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Gene Wilder, the prolific actor and screenwriter, is known all over the world for his endearing roles in classic films such as The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Silver Streak, The Frisco Kid, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. With rare, never-before-seen home videos and memorable scenes from our favorite Gene Wilder films, the documentary reveals intimate insights detailing his life and career. Guest appearances include Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Carol Kane, and Harry Connick Jr. Part of the 16th Annual JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL, presented virtually and at various venues through April 14th. www.rextheatre.org

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality,” Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, songwriters, and composers of his generation. The New York-born, Montreal-raised singer-songwriter has released ten studio albums to date, three DVDs, and three live albums including the GRAMMY® nominated Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall.

www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, APRIL 5th

FNC: DREW DUNN & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named “Best of the Fest” in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

AMERICAN SPIRITUAL ENSEMBLE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8m – DIRECT/x

The American Spiritual Ensemble’s concert format generally involves 16-20 ensemble members from around the world, an accompanist and an African drummer. Since its inception in 1995 the vocalists have thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic repertoire ranging from spirituals to classical to jazz and Broadway numbers highlighting the Black experience. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, APRIL 6th

NO SHOES NATION BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The six accomplished musicians of the No Shoes Nation Band pay tribute to Kenny Chesney’s incredible catalog of Billboard Charting hit songs from his top-selling albums recreating a Kenny Chesney show, playing the music you know and love. They bring the thrill and excitement of a Kenny Chesney concert with the same outstanding musicianship that has driven Kenny to sell out stadiums all over the country. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

STAYIN ALIVE – ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Catch a “Night Fever” with Stayin’ Alive: The World’s #1 Tribute to the Bee Gees! “You Should Be Dancing” as your favorite Bee Gees blockbusters are flawlessly performed on stage including “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Jive Talkin’, “More Than a Woman,” and “I Started a Joke.” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

PREACHER LAWSON / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Preacher Lawson was born in Portland, OR, but spent most of his adolescence in Memphis, TN. He moved 20 times before the age of 10, but if you asked him what city he’s from he’d say Orlando, FL, because that’s where he grew as a comedian. Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC’s hit series, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT (2017) where he made it to the final round. Based off his stellar performance in season 12, Lawson was invited to compete on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) and BRITAN’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) where he advanced to the finale after receiving the most fan votes. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SUNDAY, APRIL 7th

ROBERT DIONNE PIANO CABARET / Public Library (Bedford) / April 7 at 2:30pm – FREE EVENT

Part of the 2023/24 Sunday Concerts & Cookies Series in the McAllaster Room. Light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bedford Library will be served at intermission. Join Robert Dionne for his popular interactive piano/vocal cabaret; enjoy the music and sing-along based on a song list created by the audience at this all-request event. Advanced Reservations Suggested. REGISTER HERE (www.bedfordnhlibrary.org)

BONJOUR BUTTERFLY / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 1pm & 4pm – DIRECT/x

Join Southern NH Youth Ballet as they bring this childhood favorite to life on stage in this magical ballet. Fancy Nancy is furious when she cannot go to her best friend Bree’s butterfly-themed birthday party, but her family’s outing might just be extraordinary enough to make her feel better. Southern NH Youth Ballet will also perform, Hans Christian Andersen’s classic, The Princess & The Pea. This performance is appropriate for children and young ballerinas of all ages. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE PEKING ACROBATS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

For the last thirty two years, THE PEKING ACROBATS® have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control. THE PEKING ACROBATS are often accompanied by live musicians who skillfully play traditional Chinese instruments; the time-honored Chinese music coalesces with high-tech special effects and awe-inspiring acrobatic feats, creating an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

UPCOMING EVENTS

BIRTHDAY CLUB / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / April 12-14 – DIRECT/x

Five women get together for their birthdays, each with her own story, to drink, celebrate, commiserate and support each other as they negotiate through marriage, work, divorce, birth and kids, while solving the problems of the world. One by one, they reveal their personal, work and family issues, and when one of them admits she went out with another’s husband, the vodka hits the fan. The question is: Will Birthday Club survive, or will Rule #5 end it forever? www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

