April 4-7 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, APRIL 4th
- Kimayo / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- Liz Ridgely / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Richard Wallace / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 5th
- Hank Osborne / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- David Corson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- The Kevin Madden Band / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- John Chouinard / N’awlins (Concord) / 7pm
- Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Sidewayz LA / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Emo Night: Pop Goes Punk / Shaskeen Irish Bar (Manchester) / 8pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Fox & the Flamingos / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 6th
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 4pm – 25th Anniversary! (MUSIC ALL NIGHT)
- Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- The Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 6pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Clint Lapointe / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Marianne Toilet & The Runs / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Heart Beat City / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- No More Blue Tomorrows / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, APRIL 7th
- Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm
- Robert Dionne / Public Library (Bedford) / 2:30pm
- Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- John Chouinard / CR’s (Hampton) / 4pm
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, APRIL 4th
ROBERT FROST: THIS VERSE BUSINESS / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
The perfect marriage between a treasured American poet (and Pinkerton teacher) and a beloved actor, Emmy-winner (NYPD Blue) and Tony-nominee Gordon Clapp performs as Robert Frost in A.M Dolan’s ROBERT FROST: THIS VERSE BUSINESS. Frost’s endless quest to express life through metaphor – and encourage the reader to find their own meaning of life – is beautifully captured through this intimate moment between actor and audience, featuring timeless Frost classics such as Mending Wall, The Road Not Taken and Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening. www.stockbridgetheatre.showare.com of (603)437-5210
CLUB D’ELF / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Club d’Elf has been helping audiences lose track of time for twenty five years with its mesmerizing synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk. Each Club d’Elf performance features a different line-up, drawn from a constellation of some of the most creative improvisers from the jazz, DJ, rock & world music scenes of Boston, NYC and beyond. The band’s music draws from a startlingly wide spectrum of styles, including jazz, hip hop, electronica, avant garde, prog-rock and dub. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
REMEMBERING GENE WILDER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Gene Wilder, the prolific actor and screenwriter, is known all over the world for his endearing roles in classic films such as The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Silver Streak, The Frisco Kid, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. With rare, never-before-seen home videos and memorable scenes from our favorite Gene Wilder films, the documentary reveals intimate insights detailing his life and career. Guest appearances include Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Carol Kane, and Harry Connick Jr. Part of the 16th Annual JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL, presented virtually and at various venues through April 14th. www.rextheatre.org
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality,” Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, songwriters, and composers of his generation. The New York-born, Montreal-raised singer-songwriter has released ten studio albums to date, three DVDs, and three live albums including the GRAMMY® nominated Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall.
www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
FRIDAY, APRIL 5th
FNC: DREW DUNN & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named “Best of the Fest” in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
AMERICAN SPIRITUAL ENSEMBLE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8m – DIRECT/x
The American Spiritual Ensemble’s concert format generally involves 16-20 ensemble members from around the world, an accompanist and an African drummer. Since its inception in 1995 the vocalists have thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic repertoire ranging from spirituals to classical to jazz and Broadway numbers highlighting the Black experience. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SATURDAY, APRIL 6th
NO SHOES NATION BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The six accomplished musicians of the No Shoes Nation Band pay tribute to Kenny Chesney’s incredible catalog of Billboard Charting hit songs from his top-selling albums recreating a Kenny Chesney show, playing the music you know and love. They bring the thrill and excitement of a Kenny Chesney concert with the same outstanding musicianship that has driven Kenny to sell out stadiums all over the country. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
STAYIN ALIVE – ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Catch a “Night Fever” with Stayin’ Alive: The World’s #1 Tribute to the Bee Gees! “You Should Be Dancing” as your favorite Bee Gees blockbusters are flawlessly performed on stage including “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Jive Talkin’, “More Than a Woman,” and “I Started a Joke.” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
PREACHER LAWSON / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Preacher Lawson was born in Portland, OR, but spent most of his adolescence in Memphis, TN. He moved 20 times before the age of 10, but if you asked him what city he’s from he’d say Orlando, FL, because that’s where he grew as a comedian. Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC’s hit series, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT (2017) where he made it to the final round. Based off his stellar performance in season 12, Lawson was invited to compete on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) and BRITAN’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) where he advanced to the finale after receiving the most fan votes. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
SUNDAY, APRIL 7th
ROBERT DIONNE PIANO CABARET / Public Library (Bedford) / April 7 at 2:30pm – FREE EVENT
Part of the 2023/24 Sunday Concerts & Cookies Series in the McAllaster Room. Light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bedford Library will be served at intermission. Join Robert Dionne for his popular interactive piano/vocal cabaret; enjoy the music and sing-along based on a song list created by the audience at this all-request event. Advanced Reservations Suggested. REGISTER HERE (www.bedfordnhlibrary.org)
BONJOUR BUTTERFLY / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 1pm & 4pm – DIRECT/x
Join Southern NH Youth Ballet as they bring this childhood favorite to life on stage in this magical ballet. Fancy Nancy is furious when she cannot go to her best friend Bree’s butterfly-themed birthday party, but her family’s outing might just be extraordinary enough to make her feel better. Southern NH Youth Ballet will also perform, Hans Christian Andersen’s classic, The Princess & The Pea. This performance is appropriate for children and young ballerinas of all ages. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THE PEKING ACROBATS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 4pm – DIRECT/x
For the last thirty two years, THE PEKING ACROBATS® have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control. THE PEKING ACROBATS are often accompanied by live musicians who skillfully play traditional Chinese instruments; the time-honored Chinese music coalesces with high-tech special effects and awe-inspiring acrobatic feats, creating an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
UPCOMING EVENTS
BIRTHDAY CLUB / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / April 12-14 – DIRECT/x
Five women get together for their birthdays, each with her own story, to drink, celebrate, commiserate and support each other as they negotiate through marriage, work, divorce, birth and kids, while solving the problems of the world. One by one, they reveal their personal, work and family issues, and when one of them admits she went out with another’s husband, the vodka hits the fan. The question is: Will Birthday Club survive, or will Rule #5 end it forever? www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
