April 30 – Wellness As We Age: The importance of nutrition

Friday, April 30, 2021, at 3 p.m.

The Manchester City Library invites you to join us for an informative session on the importance of nutrition as we age.

Brittany Wujek and Lily Vinocoor are Sodexo Dietetic Interns and are on the path to becoming Registered Dieticians. Join us via Zoom on Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m. as we discuss healthy nutrition and lifestyle habits for active living in a senior population.

A Q&A session will follow.

For questions, call Caitlin at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email cdionne@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is not required, but if you’d like a reminder email, you can sign up through our library calendar! You’ll also receive an email with the Zoom meeting link! Visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to view our library calendar. Or, copy and paste the link below into your browser.

https://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=i1&lmx=%CF%60c%21%A8%ADw&v=3

Zoom Info:

Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/94674203662?pwd=Z0tnRUd5SFE1TFlKdjRrdVlYRHVYUT09

Meeting ID: 946 7420 3662

Password: 054828

Call-in Number: 929-205-6099