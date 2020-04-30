April 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 96 positive test results; 6 additional deaths

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, April 30, 2020, DHHS announced 96 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,146 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 67 percent being female and 33 percent being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (32), Rockingham (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 262 (12 percent) of 2,146 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- Two female residents of Hillsborough County, who were 60 years of age or older
- Two male residents of Rockingham County, who were both 60 years of age older
- One female resident of Rockingham County, who was 60 years of age older
- One female resident of Strafford County, who was 60 years of age older
Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Testing Laboratory
|4/23
|4/24
|4/25
|4/26
|4/27
|4/28
|4/29
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|341
|229
|381
|388
|449
|279
|304
|339
|LabCorp
|307
|341
|415
|297
|114
|29
|285
|255
|Quest Diagnostics
|174
|74
|147
|187
|113
|97
|182
|139
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|100
|93
|95
|36
|17
|48
|90
|68
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|40
|39
|5
|36
|78
|135
|n/a**
|56
|Other Laboratory*
|23
|50
|31
|38
|51
|19
|40
|36
|Total
|985
|826
|1074
|946
|882
|607
|901
|885
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.