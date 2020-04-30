April 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 96 positive test results; 6 additional deaths

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, April 30, 2020, DHHS announced 96 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,146 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 67 percent being female and 33 percent being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (32), Rockingham (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 262 (12 percent) of 2,146 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Two female residents of Hillsborough County, who were 60 years of age or older

Two male residents of Rockingham County, who were both 60 years of age older

One female resident of Rockingham County, who was 60 years of age older

One female resident of Strafford County, who was 60 years of age older



Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS



Testing Laboratory 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 4/28 4/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 341 229 381 388 449 279 304 339 LabCorp 307 341 415 297 114 29 285 255 Quest Diagnostics 174 74 147 187 113 97 182 139 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 100 93 95 36 17 48 90 68 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 40 39 5 36 78 135 n/a** 56 Other Laboratory* 23 50 31 38 51 19 40 36 Total 985 826 1074 946 882 607 901 885

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.