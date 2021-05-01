April 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 264 positive results with 33 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, April 30, 2021, DHHS announced 264 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 184 people who tested positive by PCR test and 80 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,514 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (54), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (36), Strafford (24), Merrimack (22), Sullivan (15), Belknap (13), Cheshire (11), Carroll (9), Grafton (7), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (33) and Nashua (18). The county of residence is being determined for eighteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 94 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 94,886 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 30, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 94,886 Recovered 91,069 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,303 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,514 Current Hospitalizations 94

The most up to date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.