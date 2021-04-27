April 30 and May 1: Two live ‘vitrigraph pull’ glass demostrations at Studioverne

MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited to stop and stare – in a good way –as fused-glass artist Verne Orlosk demonstrates the art of glass-blowing from inside her storefront window. There will be two opportunities to see Orlosk at work, April 30 and May 1 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. both days.

A “vitrigraph pull” is a medium in which molten glass is pulled from the bottom of a supported kiln to make curved shapes, canes and twists. Orlosk explains that glass is an “amorphous solid” – scientifically somewhere between a liquid and a solid, while being pulled, twisted and bent into graphic elements for use in Verne’s studio work.

Verne Orlosk is a fuse- glass artist with her working studio (Studioverne) located at 81 Hanover Street in Manchester. The studio and gallery are open to the public. Orlosk’s work is available for purchase at her studio in Manchester.