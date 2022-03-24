April 30: An Evening With Ken Burns

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 30, renowned documentary filmmaker Ken Burns will discuss the values and beliefs that have shaped his life and work, and how all of us can discover shared meaning and purpose in our lives in a divided and fractious world. Following the reception and dinner, Professor Gary Bouchard Ph.D., executive director of the Humanities Institute, will lead the discussion with Burns and then will moderate questions from the audience.

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Reception at 5 p.m.

Dinner and Conversation at 6:30 p.m.

Sullivan Arena, Saint Anselm College

100 Saint Anselm Drive

The event will benefit the Gregory J. Grappone ’04 Humanities Institute. A deep believer in the power of the humanities, Burns is the honorary chair of the campaign to build the Gregory J. Grappone ’04 Humanities Institute at Saint Anselm College.

For more information, contact Patrice Russell at prussell@anselm.edu or 603-641-7202. For tickets, go to: https://www.anselm.edu/humanities-institute/evening-ken-burns