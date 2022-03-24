April 30: An Evening With Ken Burns

Wednesday, March 23, 2022Saint Anselm CollegeCulture, The Arts0
Wednesday, March 23, 2022Saint Anselm CollegeCulture, The Arts0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NH filmmaker Ken Burns. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 30, renowned documentary filmmaker Ken Burns will discuss the values and beliefs that have shaped his life and work, and how all of us can discover shared meaning and purpose in our lives in a divided and fractious world. Following the reception and dinner, Professor Gary Bouchard Ph.D., executive director of the Humanities Institute, will lead the discussion with Burns and then will moderate questions from the audience.

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Reception at 5 p.m.

Dinner and Conversation at 6:30 p.m.

Sullivan Arena, Saint Anselm College

100 Saint Anselm Drive

The event will benefit the Gregory J. Grappone ’04 Humanities Institute. A deep believer in the power of the humanities, Burns is the honorary chair of the campaign to build the Gregory J. Grappone ’04 Humanities Institute at Saint Anselm College.

For more information, contact Patrice Russell at prussell@anselm.edu or 603-641-7202. For tickets, go to: https://www.anselm.edu/humanities-institute/evening-ken-burns

About this Author

saint-anselm-college

Saint Anselm College

Email

See all of this author's posts