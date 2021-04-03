April 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 440 positive results with 46 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, April 3, 2021, DHHS announced 440 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.8%. Today’s results include 232 people who tested positive by PCR test and 208 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,681 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 72 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (119), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (67), Merrimack (44), Strafford (37), Belknap (20), Carroll (17), Cheshire (15), Grafton (10), Coos (8), and Sullivan (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (46) and Nashua (24). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 85 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 85,448 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 3, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 85,448 Recovered 80,520 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,247 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,681 Current Hospitalizations 85 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 664,632 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,845 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 285

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 4/2 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 263 0 78 311 436 484 273 264 LabCorp 421 330 315 555 597 502 592 473 Quest Diagnostics 548 442 293 383 767 529 621 512 Mako Medical 15 13 8 92 517 227 68 134 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 490 295 163 273 616 143 331 330 NorDX Laboratory 75 38 43 452 298 370 231 215 Broad Institute 3,231 279 2,961 6,566 4,756 2,888 5,792 3,782 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 359 274 467 519 697 437 459 459 Other Laboratory* 318 306 545 558 1,067 564 247 515 University of New Hampshire** 2,464 62 3,740 4,613 3,200 3,884 3,619 3,083 Total 8,184 2,039 8,613 14,322 12,951 10,028 12,233 9,767 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 4/2 Daily Average LabCorp 3 1 0 11 9 2 5 4 Quest Diagnostics 12 1 0 13 16 13 15 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 0 4 6 8 6 5 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 7 3 9 2 24 11 3 8 Total 22 5 13 33 57 32 28 27

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.