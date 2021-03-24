April 3: Easter Bunny comes in for a landing at Aviation Museum – treats for everyone!

LONDONDERRY, NH — Easter is on its way, and so is the Easter Bunny, who will put in a pre-Easter appearance on Saturday, April 3 at the Aviation Museum of NH Children who visit that day will get to meet the Easter Bunny, a.k.a. Peter Cottontail, and receive a special goody bag from the renowned rabbit’s magical wicker basket. “The Easter Bunny has a very busy schedule this time of year, and we’re fortunate that he’s able to spend time with us the day before Easter Sunday,” said Jeff Rapsis, the museum’s executive director.

“We hope kids will hop on over to see him,” Rapsis said.

Besides goody bags, the Easter Bunny will answer questions, pose for photos, and bestow Covid-19-safe “air hugs” to all who visit.

The Aviation Museum, based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s young people to become the aerospace pioneers of tomorrow. The Aviation Museum is compliant with all local and CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Face coverings are required, social distancing is observed, and public spaces are frequently cleaned and sanitized. In addition to the Easter Bunny, the Aviation Museum has child-friendly (and Covid-19-safe) activities and exhibits include a challenging scavenger hunt and a real airplane cockpit kids can climb into. The Aviation Museum, located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, is open Fridays & Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person; children 6-12 $5, 5 and under, free; seniors 65+ and retired/active military, $5.

The Aviation Museum of N.H. is a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. For more information, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call (603) 669-4820.