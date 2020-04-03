April 3 DHHS COVID-19 update: 61 new positive tests, 2 more deaths from Hillsborough County

CONCORD, NH – On April 3, 2020, DHHS announced 61 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 540 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are 40 adult females and 21 adult males.

The new cases reside in Rockingham (20), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Belknap (3), Merrimack (3), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), Coos (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (8).

This marks the first confirmed case in Coos County. Seven of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 80 (15%) of the 540 positive cases have been hospitalized. Twenty-one of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. These people were one male and one female, both residents of Hillsborough County who were over 60 years old. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

NH Persons with COVID-19 540 Recovered 144 (27%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 7 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 389 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 80 (15%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 6,965 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 3,813 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 94 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,775

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.