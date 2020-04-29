April 29: To Share Brewing Can Release

Available starting April 29

Gold Civic NEIPA (6.7% ABV) 16 oz 4-packs $16

Cinco de Gose (3.5% ABV) 16 oz 4-packs $14

You all know Gold Civic. This is our flagship IPA back in cans. Our hazy juice-bomb NEIPA with flavors and aromas of peach and mango 3x hopped with generous additions Mosaic and Azacca.

Please help us welcome Cinco de Gose to cans. This slightly tart Gose is brewed with tons of lime zest, lime juice, crushed coriander seed, and pink Himalayan salt. This refreshing refreshing beer is perfect for the warmer days ahead, and very crushable with a low ABV!

Get yours at the brewery using Curbside, Delivery, or Take-Out.

Call us at 603-836-6947 to preorder starting 4/29 at 3 p.m.