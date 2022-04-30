April 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 452 positive results with 45 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, April 29, 2022, DHHS announced 452 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, April 28. Today’s results include 318 people who tested positive by PCR test and 134 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,887 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (98), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (66), Strafford (58), Grafton (38), Merrimack (32), Cheshire (20), Coos (15), Belknap (12), Carroll (12), and Sullivan (12) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (45) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-one new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 23 people in New Hampshire hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 309,982 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 29, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 309,982 Recovered 304,615 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,480 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,887 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 23

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.