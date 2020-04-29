April 29 DHHS COVID-19 update: 50 new positive tests with 11 in Manchester; 6 more deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, DHHS announced 50 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,054 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 51 percent being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Rockingham (7), Strafford (3), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for 2 new cases.

Ten new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 259 (13%) of 2,054 cases. Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

One female resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years of age or older

Two male residents of Rockingham County, who were both 60 years of age older

Two female residents of Rockingham County, who were both 60 years of age older

One male resident of Strafford County, who was 60 years of age older

DHHS has issued the COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report, which includes additional epidemiological and demographic data. The COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report for the week of April 27 is available at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/covid-weekly-report-04272020.pdf

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 2,054 Recovered 980 (48%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 66 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,008 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 259 (13%) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 107 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 19,867 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 9,127 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 272 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,550

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.