April 29 DHHS COVID-19 update: 50 new positive tests with 11 in Manchester; 6 more deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, DHHS announced 50 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,054 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 51 percent being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Rockingham (7), Strafford (3), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for 2 new cases.
Ten new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 259 (13%) of 2,054 cases. Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- One female resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years of age or older
- Two male residents of Rockingham County, who were both 60 years of age older
- Two female residents of Rockingham County, who were both 60 years of age older
- One male resident of Strafford County, who was 60 years of age older
DHHS has issued the COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report, which includes additional epidemiological and demographic data. The COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report for the week of April 27 is available at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/covid-weekly-report-04272020.pdf
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|2,054
|Recovered
|980 (48%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|66 (3%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|1,008
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|259 (13%)
|Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below)
|107
|Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below)
|19,867
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|9,127
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below)
|272
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|2,550