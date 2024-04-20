April 28: Nashua Choral Concert: Hope, Healing & Harmony – Music for the Soul

NASHUA, NH – Join Nashua Choral Society & Granite State Choral Society, plus the SymphonyNH Chamber Orchestra on April 28 at the stunning Immaculate Conception Church, 216 East Dunstable Road, from 4-5:30 p.m. for their Spring Concert. Music selections includes Dan Forrest’s Living Requiem, O Sogno Solare & Baba Yetu by Christoper Tin plus our Composition Winner’s piece, from Ian Good! Tickets are $20 ($10 for students) and are available from any chorus member or from Darrell’s Music Hall. You can also purchase tickets via this Eventbrite link, or at the door.

