April 28: Equine Collaborative Open Barn event

BOSCAWEN, NH – The Equine Collaborative With Merrimack County (ECMC) invites members of the community to their first ‘Open Barn’ taking place on Wednesday, April 28 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the new home of ECMC on the Merrimack County Complex property located at 333 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen.

ECMC is the result of a collaboration between UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center, and Merrimack County Human Services to offer unmounted programming at the county property on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning in May.

UpReach will be bringing ponies from their Goffstown facility to Boscawen for programs designed to help improve the lives of children, families, and individuals who have experienced trauma as well as those that are looking for mental health and wellness alternatives to traditional therapies. ECMC will also be offering a new program called ‘Caring Connections’ designed to assist frontline healthcare workers and first responders with compassion fatigue.

ECMC Staff, including the ponies, will be on hand for guests to tour the facility and learn more about program offerings.

COVID Protocols including masks, social distancing and sanitizing will be enforced.

For more information and RSVP, please contact Kathryn Conway, Operations Manager with UpReach by emailing kathryn@upreachtec.org, or by calling 603.497.2343.

About UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center

UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center is a non-profit organization on a mission to inspire hope, foster independence, and improve the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of individuals with and without disabilities by partnering with the power of the horse. Participants range in age from as young as three to the young at heart in their 90s. For over 28 years, UpReach has been delivering excellence in programming with the very best staff, horses, and volunteers.

About Merrimack County Human Services

The Merrimack County Human Services Division currently consists of the following programs – the Advocacy Center, Juvenile Services and the Visitation Center. Human Services Division programming is developed and administered by a credentialed staff

of human services professionals committed to educating communities, empowering victims and encouraging justice for the individuals, families and children of Merrimack County.