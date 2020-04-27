April 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 75 new positive test results with 13 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Monday, April 27, 2020, DHHS announced 75 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,938 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those new diagnoses with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (25), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Belknap (4), Merrimack (2), Cheshire (2), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for 6 new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 246 (13 percent) of 1, 938 cases. Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,938 Recovered 798 (41%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 60 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,080 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 246 (13%) Current Hospitalizations2 99 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 18,207 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 8,515 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 223 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,400

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.nh.gov/covid19.