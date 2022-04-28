April 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 514 positive results with 27 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, DHHS announced 514 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, April 26. Today’s results include 303 people who tested positive by PCR test and 211 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,654 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Please note: Today’s results include 100 backlogged antigen tests from a testing provider that occurred over the previous two weeks.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (165), Rockingham (70), Strafford (59), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (37), Cheshire (24), Merrimack (19), Sullivan (19), Belknap (17), Carroll (15), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (30) and Manchester (27). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-six new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 20 people hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 309,193 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 27, 2022, 9 a.m.)