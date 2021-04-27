April 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 273 positive results with 16 in Manchester; no deaths reported

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, DHHS announced 273 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 163 people who tested positive by PCR test and 110 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,611 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 61 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (69), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (42), Strafford (24), Merrimack (23), Belknap (15), Grafton (14), Coos (11), Carroll (10), Cheshire (10), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (13). The county of residence is being determined for 21 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 86 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 94,203 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

 Current Situation in New Hampshire

 New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 94,203
Recovered 90,298 (96%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,294 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,611
Current Hospitalizations 86
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 693,112
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,340
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 72,384
 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 280

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

 Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage
Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 623,112 45.8% 100.0% 345,065 25.4%
Sex
Female 685,918 50.4% 54.2% 337,703 49.2% 57.7% 199,060 29.0%
Male 673,793 49.6% 44.6% 278,129 41.3% 41.0% 141,429 21.0%
Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 7,280 n/a 1.3% 4,576 n/a
Age Group (in years)
0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0%
16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 11.6% 72,441 29.8% 6.4% 22,021 9.0%
30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 11.4% 71,220 42.7% 8.3% 28,495 17.1%
40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 13.2% 81,972 50.8% 10.6% 36,458 22.6%
50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 31.6% 196,947 63.3% 29.1% 100,401 32.2%
65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 20.5% 128,021 83.9% 29.4% 101,591 66.5%
75+ 101,195 7.4% 11.6% 72,511 71.7% 16.3% 56,099 55.4%

 Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 93% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage
White2 1,220,437 89.8% 84.8% 528,400 43.3% 86.1% 297,039 24.3%
Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 2.2% 13,859 25.4% 1.7% 5,802 10.6%
Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.8% 4,784 23.9% 0.6% 1,962 9.8%
Asian2 39,797 2.9% 3.0% 18,614 46.8% 1.8% 6,238 15.7%
Other3 24,834 1.8% 3.2% 20,045 80.7% 1.8% 6,362 25.6%
Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 6.0% 37,410 n/a 8.0% 27,662 n/a
Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 623,112 45.8% 100.0% 345,065 25.4%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=69,233), through April 25th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

 Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses

Available for Site to Order1

 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose VaccineDoses 2-dose Vaccine5
First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals 162,430  144,161  142,279  690  77,900  63,689
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015  51,675  49,051  0  26,568  22,483
State-managed fixed sites 566,308  594,745  568,417  4,111  357,016  207,290
Regional public health network mobile sites 142,833  106,028  96,409  5,096  54,446  36,867
Retail Pharmacy** 246,630  257,498 115,237 6,299 79,053 29,885
Outpatient Healthcare Locations 9,550  5,700  5,235  633  4,205  397
Supersites 38,620  38,384  38,124  22,326  9,585  6,213
Other 25,397  10,159  11,115  302  8,063  2,750
Total 1,245,783  1,208,350 1,025,867  39,457 616,836 369,574

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

***Dose breakdown not available at the time of this report.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose VaccineDoses 2-dose Vaccine5
First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,274 1,293 75 624 594
Androscoggin Valley Hospital 8,011 8,455 62 4,629 3,764
Catholic Medical Center 4,553 4,765 120 2,381 2,264
Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312
Concord Hospital 5,148 5,368 20 2,740 2,608
Cottage Hospital 402 432 0 224 208
Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,860 0 2,976 2,884
Encompass Health 255 273 0 146 127
Exeter Hospital 3,783 4,186 0 2,143 2,043
Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698
Hampstead Hospital 6,805 6,635 0 4,041 2,594
Huggins Hospital 10,575 8,758 5 5,499 3,254
Littleton Regional Hospital 17,272 14,877 0 7,304 7,573
Lakes Region General Hospital 11,633 12,067 0 7,352 4,715
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 18,131 19,246 135 10,743 8,368
Memorial Hospital 13,861 13,761 9 7,805 5,947
Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,021 3 525 493
New London Hospital 1,025 857 11 499 347
New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,043 0 547 496
Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,436 1,341 0 707 634
Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,159 0 584 575
Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,139 3,366 78 1,712 1,576
Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,468 0 1,823 1,645
Speare Memorial Hospital 565 721 0 372 349
St. Joseph Hospital 3,421 3,256 122 1,662 1,472
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 4,853 3,375 37 1,856 1,482
Valley Regional Hospital 546 556 5 287 264
Weeks Medical Center 5,806 6,445 6 3,787 2,652
Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,380 5,626 2 2,873 2,751
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area 83,024 107,566 1,322 68,861 37,383
State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339
State of NH- Central NH 24,628 19,753 0 13,227 6,526
State of NH- Greater Monadnock 55,826 52,711 32 31,515 21,164
State of NH- Greater Nashua 69,575 61,719 0 38,717 23,002
State of NH- Greater Sullivan 26,822 20,984 0 13,331 7,653
State of NH- Manchester 70,524 62,125 0 37,469 24,656
State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153
State of NH- Seacoast 69,037 63,068 1,432 38,421 23,215
State of NH- South Central 81,152 76,014 1,324 46,808 27,882
State of NH- Strafford County 57,445 51,314 0 34,078 17,236
State of NH- Upper Valley 21,421 23,073 0 14,407 8,666
State of NH- Winnipesaukee 31,251 27,821 1 18,405 9,415
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN 7,027 5,865 2,444 1,923 1,498
Carroll County RPHN 3,007 4,097 284 2,057 1,756
Central NH RPHN 7,132 7,255 0 3,864 3,391
Greater Manchester RPHN 13,251 9,171 298 5,061 3,812
Greater Nashua RPHN 16,692 14,535 582 8,430 5,523
Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,096 1,550 35 816 699
North Country RPHN 4,696 4,509 99 2,384 2,026
Seacoast RPHN 10,073 9,859 15 5,823 4,021
South Central RPHN 6,958 7,080 31 3,702 3,347
Strafford County RPHN 21,958 19,781 361 13,810 5,610
Upper Valley RPHN 8,602 7,960 892 4,077 2,991
Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,536 4,747 55 2,499 2,193
Supersites
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,280 10,897 10,897 0 0
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24 6,414 6,238 0 73 6,165

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through April 25th, 2021.

 

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

 

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 195 918 886 504 192 0 183 411
LabCorp 569 499 548 483 267 356 202 418
Quest Diagnostics 574 552 827 783 450 287 249 532
Mako Medical 2 56 107 42 0 0 1 30
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 378 549 344 489 252 168 5 312
NorDX Laboratory 467 182 349 198 80 47 26 193
Broad Institute 4,322 5,282 2,832 7,979 2,093 456 295 3,323
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 536 723 470 442 390 289 364 459
Other Laboratory* 582 812 620 470 304 197 142 447
University of New Hampshire** 3,633 3,621 4,063 3,521 1,845 30 4,274 2,998
Total 11,258 13,194 11,046 14,911 5,873 1,830 5,741 9,122
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 Daily Average
LabCorp 4 5 2 7 9 1 0 4
Quest Diagnostics 5 5 10 7 14 4 0 6
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 5 4 5 3 0 0 4
NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other Laboratory* 5 13 10 8 1 2 0 6
Total 22 28 26 27 27 7 0 20

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.

\The most up-to-date test positivity rates are available https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/testing.

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group
Week of Nov. 30, 2020 Male Hillsborough 60+
Week of Nov. 30, 2020 Male Strafford 60+
Week of Dec. 28, 2020 Female Merrimack 60+
Week of Jan. 25, 2021 Male Rockingham 60+
Week of Feb. 1, 2021 Female Hillsborough 60+
Week of Feb. 15, 2021 Female Rockingham 60+
Week of Feb. 22, 2021 Female Strafford 60+
Week of Mar. 8, 2021 Female Coos 60+
Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Male Rockingham 60+
Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Female Strafford 60+
Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Female Rockingham 60+
Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Male Rockingham 60+
Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Male Sullivan 60+
Week of Mar. 22, 2021 Female Rockingham 60+

For more information, please visit the NH COVID-19 Response website at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.