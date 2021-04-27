April 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 273 positive results with 16 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, DHHS announced 273 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 163 people who tested positive by PCR test and 110 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,611 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 61 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (69), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (42), Strafford (24), Merrimack (23), Belknap (15), Grafton (14), Coos (11), Carroll (10), Cheshire (10), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (13). The county of residence is being determined for 21 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 86 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 94,203 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 94,203 Recovered 90,298 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,294 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,611 Current Hospitalizations 86 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 693,112 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,340 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 72,384 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 280

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 623,112 45.8% 100.0% 345,065 25.4% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 54.2% 337,703 49.2% 57.7% 199,060 29.0% Male 673,793 49.6% 44.6% 278,129 41.3% 41.0% 141,429 21.0% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 7,280 n/a 1.3% 4,576 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 11.6% 72,441 29.8% 6.4% 22,021 9.0% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 11.4% 71,220 42.7% 8.3% 28,495 17.1% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 13.2% 81,972 50.8% 10.6% 36,458 22.6% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 31.6% 196,947 63.3% 29.1% 100,401 32.2% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 20.5% 128,021 83.9% 29.4% 101,591 66.5% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 11.6% 72,511 71.7% 16.3% 56,099 55.4%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 93% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 84.8% 528,400 43.3% 86.1% 297,039 24.3% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 2.2% 13,859 25.4% 1.7% 5,802 10.6% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.8% 4,784 23.9% 0.6% 1,962 9.8% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 3.0% 18,614 46.8% 1.8% 6,238 15.7% Other3 24,834 1.8% 3.2% 20,045 80.7% 1.8% 6,362 25.6% Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a 6.0% 37,410 n/a 8.0% 27,662 n/a Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 623,112 45.8% 100.0% 345,065 25.4%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=69,233), through April 25th, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 162,430 144,161 142,279 690 77,900 63,689 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 49,051 0 26,568 22,483 State-managed fixed sites 566,308 594,745 568,417 4,111 357,016 207,290 Regional public health network mobile sites 142,833 106,028 96,409 5,096 54,446 36,867 Retail Pharmacy** 246,630 257,498 115,237 6,299 79,053 29,885 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 9,550 5,700 5,235 633 4,205 397 Supersites 38,620 38,384 38,124 22,326 9,585 6,213 Other 25,397 10,159 11,115 302 8,063 2,750 Total 1,245,783 1,208,350 1,025,867 39,457 616,836 369,574

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

***Dose breakdown not available at the time of this report.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,274 1,293 75 624 594 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 8,011 8,455 62 4,629 3,764 Catholic Medical Center 4,553 4,765 120 2,381 2,264 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital 5,148 5,368 20 2,740 2,608 Cottage Hospital 402 432 0 224 208 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,860 0 2,976 2,884 Encompass Health 255 273 0 146 127 Exeter Hospital 3,783 4,186 0 2,143 2,043 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698 Hampstead Hospital 6,805 6,635 0 4,041 2,594 Huggins Hospital 10,575 8,758 5 5,499 3,254 Littleton Regional Hospital 17,272 14,877 0 7,304 7,573 Lakes Region General Hospital 11,633 12,067 0 7,352 4,715 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 18,131 19,246 135 10,743 8,368 Memorial Hospital 13,861 13,761 9 7,805 5,947 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,021 3 525 493 New London Hospital 1,025 857 11 499 347 New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,043 0 547 496 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,436 1,341 0 707 634 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,159 0 584 575 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,139 3,366 78 1,712 1,576 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,468 0 1,823 1,645 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 721 0 372 349 St. Joseph Hospital 3,421 3,256 122 1,662 1,472 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 4,853 3,375 37 1,856 1,482 Valley Regional Hospital 546 556 5 287 264 Weeks Medical Center 5,806 6,445 6 3,787 2,652 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,380 5,626 2 2,873 2,751 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 83,024 107,566 1,322 68,861 37,383 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339 State of NH- Central NH 24,628 19,753 0 13,227 6,526 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 55,826 52,711 32 31,515 21,164 State of NH- Greater Nashua 69,575 61,719 0 38,717 23,002 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 26,822 20,984 0 13,331 7,653 State of NH- Manchester 70,524 62,125 0 37,469 24,656 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 69,037 63,068 1,432 38,421 23,215 State of NH- South Central 81,152 76,014 1,324 46,808 27,882 State of NH- Strafford County 57,445 51,314 0 34,078 17,236 State of NH- Upper Valley 21,421 23,073 0 14,407 8,666 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 31,251 27,821 1 18,405 9,415 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 7,027 5,865 2,444 1,923 1,498 Carroll County RPHN 3,007 4,097 284 2,057 1,756 Central NH RPHN 7,132 7,255 0 3,864 3,391 Greater Manchester RPHN 13,251 9,171 298 5,061 3,812 Greater Nashua RPHN 16,692 14,535 582 8,430 5,523 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,096 1,550 35 816 699 North Country RPHN 4,696 4,509 99 2,384 2,026 Seacoast RPHN 10,073 9,859 15 5,823 4,021 South Central RPHN 6,958 7,080 31 3,702 3,347 Strafford County RPHN 21,958 19,781 361 13,810 5,610 Upper Valley RPHN 8,602 7,960 892 4,077 2,991 Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,536 4,747 55 2,499 2,193 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,280 10,897 10,897 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24 6,414 6,238 0 73 6,165

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through April 25th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 195 918 886 504 192 0 183 411 LabCorp 569 499 548 483 267 356 202 418 Quest Diagnostics 574 552 827 783 450 287 249 532 Mako Medical 2 56 107 42 0 0 1 30 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 378 549 344 489 252 168 5 312 NorDX Laboratory 467 182 349 198 80 47 26 193 Broad Institute 4,322 5,282 2,832 7,979 2,093 456 295 3,323 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 536 723 470 442 390 289 364 459 Other Laboratory* 582 812 620 470 304 197 142 447 University of New Hampshire** 3,633 3,621 4,063 3,521 1,845 30 4,274 2,998 Total 11,258 13,194 11,046 14,911 5,873 1,830 5,741 9,122 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 Daily Average LabCorp 4 5 2 7 9 1 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 5 5 10 7 14 4 0 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 5 4 5 3 0 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 5 13 10 8 1 2 0 6 Total 22 28 26 27 27 7 0 20

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.

\The most up-to-date test positivity rates are available https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/testing.

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Nov. 30, 2020 Male Hillsborough 60+ Week of Nov. 30, 2020 Male Strafford 60+ Week of Dec. 28, 2020 Female Merrimack 60+ Week of Jan. 25, 2021 Male Rockingham 60+ Week of Feb. 1, 2021 Female Hillsborough 60+ Week of Feb. 15, 2021 Female Rockingham 60+ Week of Feb. 22, 2021 Female Strafford 60+ Week of Mar. 8, 2021 Female Coos 60+ Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Male Rockingham 60+ Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Female Strafford 60+ Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Female Rockingham 60+ Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Male Rockingham 60+ Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Male Sullivan 60+ Week of Mar. 22, 2021 Female Rockingham 60+

For more information, please visit the NH COVID-19 Response website at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.