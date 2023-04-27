April 27-30 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 27th

Ariel Strasser / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Senie Hunt / The Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Sam Hammerman / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 28th

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Austin McCarthy / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jess Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Swipe Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Lucas Gallo & Friends / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Howard Randall & Friends / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 29th

Brooks Hubbard / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

The Lone Wolf Project / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G. / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Ryan Williamson / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Racky Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 30th

Joe Gattuso / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 11am

Chuck Alaimo / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27th

UNH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA / Johnson Theatre (Durham) / 8pm – FREE

The UNH Symphony Orchestra performs their Spring Concert. Conducted by David Upham and help at the Johnson Theatre – Paul Creative Arts Center – at the Durham campus. https://calendar.unh.edu/

FIESTA SHOWS SPRING CARNIVAL / JFK Arena (Manchester) / through April 30 – DIRECT/x

The carnival will be set up from April 26 to April 30 in the JFK Arena parking lot, 303 Beech St. featuring rides, games and food. Ride unlimited rides during discount ride promotion days, enjoy the sights and sounds of the midway with more than 15 rides and make memories with your whole family! More information and purchase discounted tickets at www.fiestashows.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 28th

SHE KILLS MONSTERS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Dive in Productions. She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

FNC: KERRI LOUISE AND FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Who can turn the world on with her smile? Mary Tyler Moore. But who can turn the world on with her hysterical stories, original humor, and boisterous characters? Kerri Louise. High-energy, commanding and versatile–but enough about her sex life-Kerri Louise can entertain any audience with her warmth and razor-edge wit. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

RENT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x

RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Disclaimer: RENT contains adult subject matter. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, APRIL 29th

BEATLEJUICE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Renowned cover band Beatlejuice has been entertaining audiences with spot-on renditions of Beatles classics for more than two decades. Beatlejuice uses a cast of vocalists and arrangements that match the original recordings of the Fab Four note-for-note. Audiences can close their eyes and imagine John, Paul, George and Ringo playing some of the greatest and most influential songs ever written. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BERNARD ILSLEY – THE LONDON MEDIUM / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Bernard Ilsley – The London Medium is one of the most gifted psychic mediums this century. His amazing ability enables him not only to see the future, but also to make contact with loved ones, ancient spirits, aliens and angels. By means of tapping into your subconscious mind, he can reveal your past lives. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

DUELING PIANOS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally “the most fun one can have with one’s clothes on!” I have to agree! It is a massive “to the top of your lungs” sing-along with all your friends! Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists that seem to know every song ever written. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, APRIL 30th

THE SCOTT SPRADLING BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

The Scott Spradling Big Band playing the hits of the golden era of Swing music, Big Band and the music of the first decade of Rock and Roll. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AARON BAND FAMILY CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

Recently awarded “Best Children’s Performer” from New Hampshire Magazine, Mr. Aaron never fails to delight audiences of all ages. Kids and grown-ups alike dance and laugh along to holiday classics, hits from his latest release, “Intergalactic Music Spectacular”, pop favorites, kids classics, and much more! Dancing is encouraged! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

CAPITOL JAZZ ORCHESTRA – SWING INTO SPRING / Capitol Center (Concord) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring John Pizzarelli. Pizzarelli is hailed by The Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” The Toronto Star pegged him as “the genial genius of the guitar.” And The Seattle Times saluted him as “a rare entertainer of the old school.” Following high-profile collaborations with Sir Paul McCartney and Michael McDonald, Pizzarelli returns to his roots to honor his hero, the legendary jazz/pop vocalist and pianist Nat King Cole, whose centennial is being celebrated around the world this year. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

