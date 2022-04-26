April 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 206 positive results with 27 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, DHHS announced 206 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, April 25. Today’s results include 105 people who tested positive by PCR test and 101 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 1 new case from Saturday, April 23 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 415. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,364 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (51), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (35), Strafford (20), Merrimack (11), Belknap (10), Cheshire (7), Grafton (7), Sullivan (6), Coos (4), and Carroll (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (27) and Nashua (13). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.

There are currently 18 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 308,653 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated April 26, 2022, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 308,653 Recovered 303,812 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,477 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,364 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 18

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of November 22, 2021 Female Belknap 30-39 Week of December 27, 2021 Female Carroll 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.