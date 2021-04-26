April 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 138 positive results with 16 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, April 26, 2021, DHHS announced 138 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 7.3%. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 36 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,717 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 27 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (29), Rockingham (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Merrimack (13), Belknap (7), Cheshire (6), Grafton (6), Carroll (3), Coos (2), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for 6 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 86 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 93,935 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 26, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 93,935 Recovered 89,932 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,286 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,717 Current Hospitalizations 86 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 692,396 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,333 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 72,353 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 0

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 186 195 918 886 504 192 0 412 LabCorp 244 569 499 548 472 262 343 420 Quest Diagnostics 316 574 552 827 782 445 277 539 Mako Medical 70 2 56 107 42 0 0 40 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 153 378 549 344 489 252 1 309 NorDX Laboratory 22 467 182 349 198 80 47 192 Broad Institute 2,039 4,322 5,282 2,832 7,976 2,092 448 3,570 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 424 536 723 470 442 390 265 464 Other Laboratory* 461 583 811 589 416 279 128 467 University of New Hampshire** 4,311 3,633 3,621 4,063 3,521 1,845 30 3,003 Total 8,226 11,259 13,193 11,015 14,842 5,837 1,539 9,416 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 Daily Average LabCorp 2 4 5 2 7 9 1 4 Quest Diagnostics 0 5 5 10 7 14 4 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 8 5 4 5 3 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 11 5 13 10 8 1 0 7 Total 16 22 28 26 27 27 5 22

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.

The most up-to-date test positivity rates are available https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/testing.

For more information, please visit the NH COVID-19 Response website at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.