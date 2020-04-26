April 26 NH DHHS COVID-19: 77 new positive results, with 14 in Manchester, with no new deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, April 26, 2020, DHHS announced 77 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,864 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those new diagnoses with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 68 percent being female and 32 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (24), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Strafford (4), Merrimack (3), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 242 (13 percent) of the 1,864 diagnosed cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated April 26, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (1) 1,864 Recovered 779 (42%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 60 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,025 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 242 (13%) Current Hospitalizations (2) 101 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (3) 17,860 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 8,360 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (4) 270 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,225

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

NH DHHS Daily Update on COVID-19 Archive

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.nh.gov/covid19.