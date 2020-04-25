April 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 69 new cases with 12 in Manchester; 7 new deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Saturday, April 25, 2020, DHHS announced 69 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,787 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (26), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Merrimack (8), Strafford (3), Belknap (1), and Cheshire (1), counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Fourteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 238 (13 percent) of 1, 787 cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.