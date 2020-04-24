April 24 Manchester School District update: Higher ed opportunity, principal dance-off, letter to seniors

MANCHESTER, NH— We’ve completed another week of remote learning, but as a reminder, next week is April vacation. We will continue meal distribution next week as well as with SNHU on Saturdays. We will not be sending regular email updates next week, instead we will only send messages out as needed.

During vacation, we strongly urge you to continue social distancing. This is not the time to gather in groups or ease up on other precautions. As a reminder, parks are open but playgrounds and hard courts (basketball and tennis, for example) remain closed in the city.

Here are today’s updates:

Meal distribution

Weekend food from SNHU: We will continue weekend meal package distribution this Saturday, April 25. All meals were donated and prepared by Southern New Hampshire University. The schedule for this weekend is below.

Main locations

Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 am

Manchester Police Athletic League, 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 am

Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside Ave.: 9:30-11:30 am

Secondary locations

Smyth Road School, 245 Bruce Road: 9:30-10 am

Crystal Lake Park, 679 Bodwell Road: 10:30-11 am

Meals during vacation week: We will continue with weekday meal delivery during school vacation next week. We will deliver meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. You can find the updated delivery routes at www.mansd.org.

YMCA meals continue during vacation: If you cannot pick up meals at one of the bus stops, you can pick up meals at the YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, including vacation week. The Y is preparing dinners for children 18 and younger, so you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner for your students in one stop.

Talent Show and Principal Dance-off

Hillside Middle School’s Virtual Talent Show was a big success. You can watch it in the YouTube video at the top of this post. Also, don’t miss the Principal Dance-off #4. Below: McDonough Principal Ken DiBenedetto has some fierce moves. His shuffle is on point and his Running Man is epic. He makes the most of his soundtrack, “The Other Side,” by Justin Timberlake and SZA, taking his moves literally, and ends on a “you’ll be OK,” high note. Check out Manchester School District’s Facebook page for more.

Higher education opportunity

Introducing Project Aspire: Manchester School District has partnered with Southern New Hampshire University to help train our next generation of teachers through Project Aspire. This new program is a great opportunity for graduating seniors who have an interest in teaching. Students can potentially earn a paycheck and a degree and potentially graduate tuition-debt free.

SNHU will be hosting an informational Zoom video call on Project Aspire on Tuesday, April 28, at 4 p.m. (click here to participate). If you have questions or cannot take part in the Zoom calls, you can send an email to b.belanger@snhu.edu.

Kindergarten registration

Parents can now sign up new students online: Kindergarten registration is now open for children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30. You can access and complete all forms online. We built a detailed kindergarten registration page on our website. You can also use this site to register students new to the district and going into grades 1-5. On our website, you can find forms in multiple languages as well as answers to questions you may have.If you can’t find an answer to your question, you can email kregistration@mansd.org.

Letter to seniors

