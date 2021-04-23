April 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 377 positive results with 31 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, April 23, 2021, DHHS announced 377 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.4%. Today’s results include 223 people who tested positive by PCR test and 154 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,198 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 85 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (75), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (67), Merrimack (43), Strafford (36), Grafton (27), Belknap (20), Cheshire (15), Sullivan (10), Carroll (8), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for 20 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two recent deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 108 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 93,231 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 23, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 93,231 Recovered 88,752 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,281 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,198 Current Hospitalizations 108 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 689,490 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,263 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 72,208 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 411

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 715 554 0 186 195 918 886 493 LabCorp 445 379 444 244 569 520 492 442 Quest Diagnostics 628 535 390 316 574 552 809 543 Mako Medical 105 0 21 70 2 56 107 52 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 317 365 180 153 378 549 56 285 NorDX Laboratory 148 74 41 22 467 182 348 183 Broad Institute 6,820 3,394 318 2,038 4,321 5,281 2,783 3,565 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 506 406 381 424 534 662 374 470 Other Laboratory* 552 321 218 461 581 811 280 461 University of New Hampshire** 3,030 2,192 48 4,310 3,632 3,621 4,063 2,985 Total 13,266 8,220 2,041 8,224 11,253 13,152 10,198 9,479 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 Daily Average LabCorp 7 7 1 2 4 5 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 6 5 0 0 5 5 10 4 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 0 0 3 8 5 1 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 8 5 0 11 5 13 0 6 Total 30 17 1 16 22 28 11 18

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.