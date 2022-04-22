April 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 425 positive results with 21 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, April 22, 2022, DHHS announced 425 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, April 21. Today’s results include 289 people who tested positive by PCR test and 136 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,523 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 62 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (128), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (77), Strafford (34), Grafton (28), Merrimack (26), Carroll (19), Cheshire (18), Sullivan (12), Belknap (4), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (31) and Manchester (21). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 15 people hospitalized in New Hampshire for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 307,528 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 22, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 307,528 Recovered 302,530 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,475 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,523 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 15

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.