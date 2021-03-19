April 22: City Library partners with St. Mary’s bank for session on demystifying loans

The Manchester City Library has partnered with St. Mary’s Bank to bring you a virtual lesson on Loans and Borrowing! Watch this talk on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

In this talk, Aimee Morin, Business Analyst at St. Mary’s Bank, will go over some core concepts about loans, signs of predatory loans, and two of the most common loans you might have: Car and Mortgage.

For questions, call Sue Harmon at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email sharmon@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is not required, but if you’d like a reminder email and Zoom link, you can sign up through our library calendar! Visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to view the library calendar or copy and paste this link into your browser:

https://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=i1&lmx=%CF%60c%21%A9%AFw&v=3