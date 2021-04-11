April 22-24: NHHEAF Network holding virtual College Application Spree

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation (NHHEAF) Network, a nonprofit organization helping Granite State students and families plan and pay for college, will host a free, virtual “College Application Spree” for high school seniors April 22-24.

Students who register for the NHHEAF Network College Application Spree will have the opportunity to receive expert support in applying for a two-year or four-year program beginning in fall of 2021. Some students may even see instant admission. Seniors who have not yet filed for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will also have the opportunity to schedule a follow-up appointment with a NHHEAF Network college outreach specialist to complete the form.

“We want every high school senior in New Hampshire to know that it’s not too late,” said Christiana Thornton, President and CEO of the NHHEAF Network. “Colleges are still accepting applications for this fall, and our College Application Spree will pair seniors with college representatives to finish their application in real time.”

Denise Fall, a college outreach specialist with NHHEAF Network, works closely with school counselors and students at public high schools throughout the state. “We know there are a lot of students in New Hampshire this year who have not yet applied to college or applied for financial aid,” she said. “We want to help empower high school seniors to take their next step – there’s still time, and there is an incredible support network available to walk beside them.”

Students interested in applying can register here through the NHHEAF Network.

They will have the option to choose an available time slot among the following dates and times: Thursday, April 22, from noon to 4 p.m.; Friday, April 23, from noon to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the College Application Spree or planning for college, call the NHHEAF Network Center for College Planning at 1-800-525-2577, ext. 119, or visit www.nhheaf.org.

About The NHHEAF Network Since 1962, the nonprofit NHHEAF Network Organizations have helped New Hampshire families plan and pay for higher education. The Organizations’ Center for College Planning (CCP) provides NH students and families with college planning information. Free materials, programs, and services help the state’s residents to understand the college admissions process, apply for financial aid and scholarships, and explore possible financing options.