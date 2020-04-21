April 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 44 new cases with 14 in Manchester

CONCORD, NH —On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, DHHS announced 44 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,491 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (5), Rockingham (4), and Belknap (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for twelve new cases.

Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 206 (14 percent) of 1,491 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

NH Persons with COVID-191 1,491 Recovered 546 (37%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 42 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 903 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 206 (14%) Current Hospitalizations2 94 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 13,550 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 6,874 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 225 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,450

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.