April 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 376 positive results with 32 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, April 21, 2022, DHHS announced 376 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 20. Today’s results include 291 people who tested positive by PCR test and 85 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 2,525 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 50 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (76), Strafford (55), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (54), Grafton (30), Merrimack (30), Sullivan (20), Cheshire (18), Belknap (15), Carroll (11), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (32) and Nashua (24). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

There are currently 17 people in New Hampshire hospitalized for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 307,103 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 21, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 307,103 Recovered 302,106 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,472 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,525 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 17

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.