April 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 362 positive results with 25 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, DHHS announced 362 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.4%. Today’s results include 222 people who tested positive by PCR test and 140 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,090 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 79 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (73), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (50), Strafford (40), Grafton (37), Merrimack (27), Carroll (21), Belknap (18), Cheshire (14), Sullivan (11), and Coos (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (25) and Nashua (21). The county of residence is being determined for 18 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 124 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 92,391 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 21, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 92,391 Recovered 88,028 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,273 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,090 Current Hospitalizations 124 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 686,661 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,203 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 72,033 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 694

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 648 552 715 554 0 186 195 407 LabCorp 573 461 445 379 444 244 356 415 Quest Diagnostics 606 659 628 535 391 316 548 526 Mako Medical 169 273 105 0 21 70 2 91 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 472 584 317 365 180 153 11 297 NorDX Laboratory 64 399 148 74 41 22 467 174 Broad Institute 4,339 2,875 6,820 3,392 318 2,038 4,234 3,431 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 830 481 506 406 381 424 447 496 Other Laboratory* 615 638 540 322 219 461 315 444 University of New Hampshire** 3,368 4,296 3,030 2,190 47 4,310 3,632 2,982 Total 11,684 11,218 13,254 8,217 2,042 8,224 10,207 9,264 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 Daily Average LabCorp 2 2 7 7 1 1 0 3 Quest Diagnostics 12 10 6 5 0 0 5 5 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 4 9 0 0 3 2 3 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 25 12 8 5 0 11 0 9 Total 43 29 30 17 1 15 7 20

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.