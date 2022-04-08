April 21: Join Members First and Student Choice at our free Paying for College webinar!

With the right planning and preparation, it is possible to pursue a higher education. Members First and Student Choice will explain what it takes to prepare for college during our free virtual Paying for College Webinar.

Whether you are starting college in the fall, are part-way through your education, or have a student attending college, you won’t want to miss this free webinar on April 21 at 3 p.m.

Topics of discussion will include:

Preparing and applying for college

The cost of education

Financial aid

Scholarships and grants

Filling the funding gap

