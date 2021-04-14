April 21: Hundreds of jobs available at Virtual Tech Job Fair

MANCHESTER, NH – Over a dozen employers in New Hampshire’s tech sector will look to fill hundreds of jobs during the NH Tech Alliance tech job fair on April 21st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The jobs available range from entry-level to senior roles. Several businesses have roles for employees seeking to change industries.

NH Tech Alliance Senior Director, Joshua Cyr, notes that “We have a number of tech companies in NH growing and in need of talent. Now is a great time to get into a new growth industry or find a good fit for your skills and interests. This is an ideal way to meet with multiple employers at once in a very short period of time.”

The innovative platform being used supports multiple virtual tables allowing prospective applicants a chance to visit multiple employers at their leisure. Each employer will have it’s own designated table and representative. A list of the employers is posted on the website, with more expected to be added.

“We are thrilled to build off of the momentum of the first virtual job fair we held back in August and offer an equally robust lineup of entry to senior-level roles available at leading technology employers in the state,” said Julie Demers, Executive Director of NH Tech Alliance. “Of particular note is the number of employers offering roles that may be suitable for individuals transitioning from other industries.”

Click here for more information about the virtual job fair and to register.

Participating businesses include:

Alexander Technology Group

Ascendle

B2W Software

CCSNH ApprenticeshipNH

DHL Supply Chain

GDS Associates, Inc.

Hypertherm,Inc

Labsphere, Inc.

LSNE Contract Manufacturing

Market Street Talent, Inc.

Nashua Community College

Single Digits

Techneeds LLC

Treehouse Technolgy Group, LLC

UNH Manchester

About NH Tech Alliance

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is a statewide technology association supporting companies at every stage of growth and development from start-ups to established leaders in the global economy. The Alliance is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by building partnerships, enhancing knowledge, and shaping public policy.