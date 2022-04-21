April 21-24: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, APRIL 21st

Kevin Horan / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Malcolm Salls / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Chris Perkins / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Chris Peters / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Nate Cozzoline / The Bar (Hudson) / 6:30pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 22nd

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Banana Gun / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm

The Pop Disaster / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Jon Ross / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd

Matt the Sax / Great North Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Tom Boisse / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Tom Dixon Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Carter on Guitar / Game Changer (Londonderry) / 7pm

Horizon / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 8:30pm

Dazed / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Dis n Dat / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 24th

David Newsam / The Foundry (Manchester) 10am

Eric Lindberg / Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Clint Lapointe / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – KELLY McFARLAND / April 22nd at 7:30pm

As an experienced stand-up comedian, Kelly has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances and entertaining US troops overseas. Kelly has appeared on Stand Up in Stilettos on the TV Guide Channel, The Today Show, The View, Comedy Central, NBC’s Last Comic Standing and AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE.

TOM CHAPIN & THE CHAPIN SISTERS / April 24th at 4pm

Tom’s career spans six decades, 26 albums and three GRAMMY awards. The New York Times called Chapin “one of the great personalities in contemporary folk music,” while Billboard called him “the best family artist around” and described him as “totally captivating.” Making music that The New York Times praises as “tantalizingly close to beauty”, The Chapin Sisters carry on a proud family musical legacy: Father Tom Chapin is a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, legendary late uncle Harry Chapin was a musical artist and activist best known for his 1974 #1 hit “Cat’s in the Cradle”. Since 2005 the sisters have garnered critical acclaim by forging a distinctive musical imprint in which they “wed lilting voices, dynamically complex vocal harmonies, and folk-influenced melodies to dark, wryly sarcastic lyrical content”.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

THE PRODUCERS / April 22-May 15 (mainstage) OPENING WEEKEND!

Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film, now as a big Broadway musical. The Producers once again sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record twelve Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night. The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure of producing a show is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends. With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Agatha Christie’s THE RULE OF THREE / April 22-24 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

By Agatha Christie / This triple bill of one-act murder mysteries combines: the light-hearted comedy Afternoon at the Seaside, in which a detective attempts to find a priceless emerald necklace and the culprit who stole it; The Rats, a dark and chilling tale in which a pair of adulterous lovers find themselves lured to a flat, trapped like rats and framed for murder; and finally, The Patient, a tense thriller in which a woman has been hospitalized after seemingly falling from her balcony.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB / May 20-22 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Adapted by Joseph Robinette. Based on the book by E.B. White / All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.” Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship that will give audiences an evening of enchantment.

FEATURED EVENTS:

DALLAS BRASS / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / April 21st at 7pm

The Dallas Brass has established a unique blend of traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion, which creates a performing entity of extraordinary range and musical challenges. The Dallas Brass repertoire includes classical masterpieces, Dixieland, swing, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic music. According to Mr. Levine, “a Dallas Brass concert is intended for the entire family. Our ideal audience has a range in ages from 5 to 95. Our goal is to entertain and enrich by playing great music, while showing our audience how much we enjoy what we do.” https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com/

WANTED DOA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / April 22nd at 8pm

The sentiment of Bon Jovi’s music hits home and no matter the age group, their music is iconic and recognizable to the masses. As one of history’s most successful music acts with over 130 million RIAA certified sales and countless awards, it’s no wonder there are countless acts looking to pay tribute to this legendary group. However, there is only one who truly captures the authenticity of what Bon Jovi’s music is all about and what their fans demand; Wanted DOA. www.tupelomusichall.com

WHO’S LIVE ANYWAY? / Capitol Center for Arts (Concord) / April 24th at 7:30pm

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. www.ccanh.com

